Pams brand sprouts recalled due to possible Salmonella risk

Foodstuffs Own Brands Ltd is recalling a specific batch of its Pams brand Alfalfa Sprouts, Salad Sprouts, Sandwich Selection Sprouts and Spicy Sprouts Combo due to the possible presence of Salmonella.

Foodstuffs Own Brands Ltd is recalling its Pams brand Alfalfa Sprouts, Salad Sprouts, Sandwich Selection Sprouts, and Spricy Sprouts Combo due to potential contamination with the bacteria.

Salmonella poisoning (a type of food poisoning) can be serious, especially for people vulnerable to illness – including the babies, the elderly, pregnant people and those with compromised immune systems, New Zealand Food Safety deputy director general Vincent Arbuckle said.

Salmonella was discovered as a result of routine testing, and there have been no reports of associated illness from eating the products at this stage.

Earlier this month, Pams launched a voluntary recall of a handful of imported frozen berry products, linked to an ongoing foodborne hepatitis A outbreak.

The following sprouts products, marked with a use by date of November 4, 2022 are included in the recall. These are all in 100g plastic punnets:

Pams brand Alfalfa Sprouts

Salad Sprouts

Sandwich Selection Sprouts

Spicy Sprouts Combo.

Arbuckle said affected products should not be eaten, but could be returned to the place of purchase for a refund.

Samo Trebizan/123rf Salmonella poisoning can cause stomach pains, nausea and vomiting and diarrhoea. Illness typically lasts 4-7 days.

Recalled products are being removed from shelves at New World, PAK'nSave and Four Square stores throughout the North Island.

Symptoms of salmonella poisoning appear within 6-72 hours. These include:

abdominal cramps

diarrhoea

fever

headache

nausea and vomiting.

Illness usually lasts between 4 and 7 days. In more severe cases, it can go on for up to 10 days.

Most people get better without medical help. Drinking a lot of fluids and rest is normally all that’s needed.

Salmonella infections most often arise from eating contaminated food. High-risk foods include raw or undercooked meat, especially pork, and poultry (like chicken); raw (unpasteurised) milk; and undercooked eggs.

Fruits and vegetables are considered a lower-risk food, according to MPI.

"As is our usual practice, New Zealand Food Safety will be working with Foodstuffs to understand how the contamination occurred and prevent its recurrence," Arbuckle said.

If you think you have been exposed to Salmonella or have any concerns for your health, contact your health professional or call Healthline: 0800 611 116.