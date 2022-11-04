Ghosted by the machine: Experience of mental health services captured in song

Libby Offord, outside Palmerston North Hospital, has channelled her experiences with mental health services into a pop song.

At just 17, Libby Offord was providing lead vocals on a single from Kiwi music act Jupiter Project.

It was a buoyant pop song, titled Temporary Love, which also featured Karmadella.

It was a moment that should have shone brightly; a promising step for a young musician.

But Offord plunged into darkness, battling her own demons, and struggling to get support from public mental health services.

Now aged 22 she is on the other side, feeling well enough to record and release her own music, hoping to draw attention to the difficulties faced by those struggling to access the support they need.

“Music has been literally my purpose for living, since I can remember. I feel like I can be more honest through music somehow,” she said.

Though a seasoned musician and regular performer at bars and events, Offord spent the past five years battling anxiety. Music became her own “private thing”.

Now she is sharing it again. She has released two songs in the past two months, All This Noise and Grass Bruise.

The latter captures in verse her experience of the crisis team and counsellors in Palmerston North Hospital’s community mental health services.

“The main message is a lot of people here in New Zealand are reaching out for help, but there is no help.

“People are very quick to say “just reach out, just reach out”. But then when you do, you’re ignored or dismissed.”

Her experience reflects the sentiments of mental heath advocate Mike King who broke down during an interview on The Rock radio station on Tuesday when discussing New Zealand’s high suicide rates.

King, the founder of the I Am Hope campaign which raises money for free counselling services for young people through Gumboot Friday, blamed “arrogant bureaucrats” for the lack of progress improving mental health services.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Offord hopes singing about her struggles with mental health services will strike a chord with others who have had similar experiences.

Offord is open about her experiences of substance abuse, depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder.

“I’ve struggled since I was a child because I’m on the spectrum.

“You know, there was a lot of bullying. There was a lot of isolation. It’s been there my whole life.”

Offord said she had been trying to get support though the public health system since she was eight years old, and felt the system failed her.

The care was routinely inconsistent, impersonal and insensitive.

She would randomly get letters saying she had been discharged when she was still receiving treatment, and support would fall away without explanation.

“I would talk to them [the key worker] for a couple of months… and then I would just stop getting texts. I would start being completely ignored.

“And that happened probably two or three times to me with different key workers. I got ghosted.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Offord has been engaging with mental health services at Palmerston North Hospital since she was a child.

One evening in 2021, Offord called the crisis team in distress and was on hold for 30 minutes.

She asked to be admitted to Ward 21, the acute inpatient mental health unit, but said she was instead told to take responsibility for the way she was and “it wouldn’t matter if I was admitted because if I really wanted to kill myself, I would find a way”.

Mental health services at the hospital have come under severe scrutiny since the 2014 deaths of Erica Hume and Shaun Gray in Ward 21, who died within a month of each other.

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF Owen and Carey Hume talk in June 2019 about their five-year fight for improvements in mental health care since the death of their daughter Erica in 2014. Plans for a new mental health unit were announced in November 2019.

A damning review of the mental health unit found it to be intimidating and imprisoning, and though an overhaul of the service was considered urgent, a funding announcement of $30 million in 2019 has yet to materialise with a new facility.

A new ward is expected to open late 2024, and the parents of Hume have criticised the slow progress.

Despite the difficulties she has faced, Offord was considered in her feelings towards the staff as opposed to the system.

“I know that a lot of the people working in mental health services are struggling themselves because they’re so underfunded and there’s just not enough therapists.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff With her life back on track Libby Offord is looking forward to making more music.

Offord ultimately received the help she needed through 18 months of private therapy, addiction support, and the right medication.

She feels back on track and is excited to be back making music. She hopes that by recording her experiences into songs, it will help others.

“I want to create a space where people maybe can start a conversation about that and add their own experiences.

“I would love to be able to have people hear this song and see this video and be like, finally, someone’s talking about this and knows what I’m going through.”

All This Noise, and Grass Bruise are available on Spotify and Apple music, and the video for Grass Bruise is on YouTube.

Gumboot Day is this Friday. In Manawatū, David Leishman is riding a bike for 40 hours, raising awareness and money for I Am Hope. The event will be based at He Ara Kotahi pathway in Palmerston North from 4am.

