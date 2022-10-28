45,000 young Kiwis 'missed out' on HPV vaccination during Covid-19 pandemic

The Cancer Society has launched a campaign to raise awareness about preventing HPV-related cancers, and encourage HPV vaccination uptake, as rates have “plummeted”.

Experts are raising alarm bells after HPV vaccination rates “plummeted” during the Covid-19 pandemic, with approximately 45,000 young people missing out.

HPV (human papillomavirus) is one of the most common sexually transmitted infections and is associated with almost all cervical cancers.

It is very common – an "almost inevitable consequence" of being a sexually active adult – with a four in five chance (80%) of being infected in your lifetime.

The HPV vaccine protects against strains of the HPV virus, which can also lead to anal cancer and most vaginal, vulval, penile and throat cancers.

Public health nurses provide HPV vaccines through school-based immunisation programmes in year 8, or through their family doctor if a school programme is not available.

But due to Covid-19 lockdowns, tens of thousands of young Kiwis have not been vaccinated, the Cancer Society says, citing data from the country's sole distributor of the vaccine.

It's prompted the organisation to launch a campaign to encourage uptake of HPV vaccination, and raise awareness about preventing HPV-related cancers.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Labour MP Kiri Allan is back at Parliament after treatment for cervical cancer (first published July 2021).

As well as causing cervical cancer – which about 160 Kiwis are diagnosed with and 50 die from each year – HPV is linked to about 69% of vulval, 75% of vaginal, 63% of penile, 90% of anal and 70% of oropharyngeal (throat) cancers.

The vaccine used in Aotearoa, Gardasil 9, protects against the four main common strains of HPV, which are also responsible for most cases of cancer, and almost all cases of genital warts, Health Navigator says.

In New Zealand, HPV vaccines are available free for everyone aged 9–26 years.

Cancer Society medical director and oncologist Dr Kate Gregory​ said New Zealanders are “very fortunate” that the HPV vaccine is free, and all tamariki – both boys and girls – should be vaccinated to protect them from developing cancer in later life.

SUPPLIED Cancer Control Agency chief executive Nicola Hill said HPV vaccination is free, widely available, and effective in protecting against a range of cancers.

The best age to be vaccinated is around 11-12 – prior to exposure to HPV infection.

At this age, the vaccine works best and provides long-term protection, the Cancer Society says.

“We encourage tamariki who have missed out on receiving the vaccination or didn’t receive the full dose at school or kura to visit their whānau doctor, GP or medical centre,” Gregory said.

HPV immunisation began in New Zealand in 2008.

More than 300,000 New Zealanders have since been immunised against HPV.

Nicola Hill, chief executive for Te Aho o Te Kahu​ (the Cancer Control Agency), said being diagnosed with cancer is life-changing for people and their whānau, and “being able to prevent cancer in the first place is ideal”.

“Comprehensive and equitable HPV vaccination coverage in Aotearoa is an important way to protect the health of our young people, now and into the future.”