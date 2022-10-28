214 NZers have had assisted deaths so far, close to 600 have applied
Nearly 600 people have applied to access assisted dying since it was made legal in New Zealand late last year, and 214 have been assisted to die.
The End of Life Choice Act came into force on November 7, 2021, enabling eligible, terminally ill New Zealanders to choose to end their lives; after two-thirds (65.1%) of Kiwis voted it through in the 2020 referendum.
Between November 7 last year and September 30, 2022 (to the end of the third quarter of 2022), 596 people made applications for assisted dying, and 214 assisted deaths had occurred across the country, data released on Friday shows.
As of September 30, 294 people had their eligibility to access assisted dying confirmed.
To the end of last month, 120 applications had been assessed as ineligible for assisted dying, 68 were still being assessed and 259 applications did not continue the process.
More than three-quarters (78.8%) of those who applied for assisted dying prior to September 30 are New Zealand/Pākehā. Just 4.8% of applicants are Māori.
Close to 57% are women, and 74.8% are aged 65 years or older.
Slightly under two-thirds of those applying for assisted dying (65.6%) have a cancer diagnosis, and 78% were receiving palliative care at the time of application.
Of the 214 people who had an assisted death to September 30, 174 (or 81%) occurred at the person’s home or another private residence. Seventeen (7.9%) were in an aged care facility, 14 died in a public hospital and nine died in hospice.
To be eligible for assisted dying under the act, a person (over 18) must have a terminal illness likely to end their life within six months. They must have significant and ongoing decline in physical capability and experience unbearable suffering, which cannot be eased in a manner they find tolerable.
A person cannot access assisted dying solely because they have a mental disorder or mental illness, have a disability or are of advanced age.
Of the 259 people who did not continue the process, 120 were deemed ineligible to access assisted dying, 31 withdrew their application and 108 died of underlying conditions.
A person may be found ineligible for more than one reason.
Of the 120 people deemed ineligible, 66 did not suffer from a terminal illness likely to end their life within six months. Twenty-eight were found not competent to make an informed decision about assisted dying.
To the end of the second quarter (June 30), 143 assisted deaths had occurred across the country.