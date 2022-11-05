Woman who has to pay $115k for unfunded cancer drug asks: 'What price is a life?'

Annemarie Hope-Cross, pictured with her husband Eric Schusser. Hope-Cross has breast cancer that has spead to her liver, lungs and brain.

More than anything, Annemarie Hope-Cross​​ wants to live.

But a drug that could extend her life will cost her $115,000 – a situation she says “feels criminal”.

The 54-year-old has stage 4, triple negative breast cancer that has spread to her liver, lungs and brain. It was discovered during a routine mammogram in 2017.

“I have been on the radiation [and] chemotherapy treadmill for over five years now. It’s debilitating and gruelling,” the central Otago woman said.

Doctors told her she was running out of time: “I don’t want to die, so I asked them what else can we do.”

They gave her one last option, Trodelvy. The drug can slow progression by several months and extend a person’s life by about five months compared with traditional chemotherapy.

“They can’t guarantee they will fix you, but they can buy you time. I’ve got many things I want to do, and I need time,” she said.

While publicly available in Australia and England, in New Zealand Trodelvy costs $11,914 a dose. Hope-Cross needs at least eight doses, worth $115,000 in total.

“It feels criminal. We are creating a two-tier system,” she said.

“I know we are not the richest country in the world, but what price is a life?”

This is not an uncommon issue. New Zealand lags behind other OECD countries in the approval and funding of breast cancer medications.

Breast Cancer Foundation research manager Adele Gautier, who lives in Auckland, said advanced breast cancer drugs were “definitely” underfunded.

Gautier said several drugs that were considered the standard of care internationally were not funded here.

“There are unaffordable drugs out there that would give these women the best chance for an extended life.”

Gautier said it was hard to imagine when these modern medications would make it into the health system.

There was always a pool of women who self-funded, but it was unaffordable for the majority of people, she said – creating an unequal system where those with money got the best care.

“It would be different if they were fringe drugs, but they are mainstream drugs.”

David Unwin/Stuff Wiki Mulholland died last November.

Before her death, Malcolm Mulholland’s​ wife Wiki faced a similar choice.

She​ was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer, the most advanced stage, in May 2018.

After little success with publicly available treatments, she self-funded nab-Paclitaxel/Abraxane, a chemotherapy drug that cost $5000 per month. Privately, the couple spent $25,000 on the drug.

Mulholland said nab-Paclitaxe gave his wife nine months and improved her quality of life.

She was in good health compared to the women taking paclitaxel, the publicly funded alternative, he said.

David Unwin/Stuff Malcolm Mulholland says nab-Paclitaxe gave his wife Wiki nine months and improved her quality of life.

“There are so many women that have been confronted with this choice,” he said.

“I think it's bloody sad, I think it's criminal that we don’t fund it.”

Pharmac director of operations Lisa Williams said Pharmac’s role was to assess and prioritise which new medicines will deliver the best health outcomes from the budget available.

“Because we operate on a fixed budget set by the government, there will always be more medicines we want to fund than we can afford. This means we must make difficult choices.”

The Cancer Treatments Advisory Committee recommended nab-paclitaxel be funded with medium priority for people with metastatic breast cancer, and high priority for those who could not have or were intolerant to taxane chemotherapy.

One of Hope-Cross’ friends has started a Givealittle page to help cover the costs she faces.