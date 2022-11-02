Medsafe to restrict sales of Bonjela over fears it could make infants seriously ill

Zoe Black has audio processing disorder, but was not able to get funded hearing aids. Her family was "very lucky" to win Lotto and self-fund the devices.

Medsafe is set to restrict over-the-counter sales of Bonjela to pharmacies due to the risk that infants can get seriously ill if given too much.

Bonjela, an oral pain relief whose active ingredient is choline salicylate, will remain available for sale in supermarkets for use in older children and adults – where it is commonly used for treating mouth ulcers.

However, for infants under 18 months, choline salicylate will be reclassified as a pharmacist only medicine from May 1 next year, following a recommendation from an expert committee concerned about the potential for unintentional over-treatment in infants for teething.

The recommendation means that Bonjela - the only product in New Zealand containing choline salicylate - will only be available from pharmacies when for use in infants under 18 months of age.

Medsafe Group Manager Chris James said the decision had been made following a review of the risk that infants can become seriously ill following treatment with a larger than recommended dose of Bonjela.

The change from May 1 will help ensure caregivers are able to get advice from their pharmacy when purchasing products such as Bonjela for teething in infants, and also allow the opportunity for pharmacists to provide further health advice if needed.

Medsafe is confident that choline salicylate meets the appropriate standards for safety and effectiveness when the recommended dose is given.

Medsafe strongly recommends that people always follow the instructions for use for any medicine.

Stuff has contacted Reckitt Benckiser NZ, the makers of Bonjela, for comment.