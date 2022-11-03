Monkeypox: Five new cases of community transmission, all in Auckland

There have now been 33 cases of monkeypox to date in New Zealand, 24 of which were community transmission.

Five​ further community cases of monkeypox (MPX) have been reported in New Zealand in the past week.

The new cases are all in Tāmaki Makarau (Auckland), the Ministry of Health advised on Thursday evening.

This brings the total number of MPX cases (both active and recovered) in Aotearoa in this outbreak to 33​, to date.

Of these, nine​ were acquired overseas, and 24​ were identified as community transmission.

READ MORE:

* Govt 'not looking into' financial support for monkeypox cases

* Monkeypox vaccine not expected in NZ until December as community spread confirmed

* Monkeypox medicine expected to be available next month



The Ministry of Health continues to say the general risk “remains very low”.

While anyone can get MPX, overseas it has mostly impacted the MSM community: men who have sex with men.

As of November 2, there have been 77,264​ cases and 36​ deaths across 109​ countries, the World Health Organisation’s most recent situation report showed.

STUFF Symptoms, signs and the origin of the monkeypox virus explained.

The number of weekly new cases reported globally declined by 40.7​% in the week from October 24-30​, compared with the week prior.

The virus is generally transmitted through close physical, intimate or sexual contact with someone who has MPX, direct contact with rashes, lesions, scabs or bodily fluid of someone with the virus, or touching the clothing, bedding or towels used by someone with an MPX rash.

Most people with MPX will develop a rash, spots or blisters at the infection site. These may spread to other parts of the body, such as the palms of the hand, soles of the feet, inside the mouth or on the genitals.

Other common symptoms can include cold and flu symptoms such as a fever, chills or swollen glands, headache, muscle and body aches, backache and tiredness.

Meanwhile, Te Whatu Ora (Health New Zealand) confirmed MPX antiviral tecovirimat was now available in New Zealand, after officials said it was initially expected to arrive in late September.

Since 504 courses became available in late October, no MPX cases have been assessed as requiring antiviral treatment, a spokesperson said.

The global MPX outbreak continues to affect primarily young men, with 96.9% of cases with available data being men, with a median age of 34.

Among cases with sexual orientation reported, 87.3% of cases globally identified as gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men.