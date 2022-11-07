20,000 people wait for surgery or first look in Waikato

There are 12,405 waiting for a first specialist appointment and 7043 people waiting for a planned surgery in Waikato.

Almost 20,000 patients are waiting to see a specialist and have surgery in Waikato, but hospitals are already at capacity dealing with cancer and urgent cases.

There were 12,405 waiting for a first specialist appointment and 7043 people waiting for a planned surgery as of October 11.

Former president of the New Zealand Association of General Surgeons, Rowan French, said hospitals were at 100% capacity providing treatment for people with acute issues and cancer, so planned care got endlessly pushed back.

“Hospitals are full because there is more urgent work than there was before, so the other stuff gets put off. [Planned care] will always get cancelled.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Te Whatu Ora completed 21,986 planned care procedures completed in the last 12 months.

Data obtained from Te Whatu Ora Waikato via the Official Information Act showed of the people waiting for a first specialist appointment, 895 were at priority level one, with 5407 classed as priority two.

Almost 600 people on that list – 598 – had been waiting for more than a year, with 2347 people having waited more than six months and 4211 for more than four months.

There were also 7043 people waiting for a planned care surgery. Of those people 1356 were of the first priority level, with another 1429 sitting at priority level two.

There were 420 people who had been waiting for more than one year for surgery, with 1871 people waiting more than six months.

Another 3178 people had been waiting for more than four months.

STUFF Health Minister Andrew Little has announced a 'high power taskforce' tasked with clearing the long hospital backlogs.

This was on top of the 21,986 planned care procedures completed by Te Whatu Ora in the last 12 months.

There had also been 2009 planned care procedures outsourced, which cost a total of $22,550,993.

A Te Whatu Ora New Zealand taskforce directed districts to tackle long waiting lists, and people waiting for more than 12 months had now been scheduled, a spokesperson said in the Official Information Act request response.

French said the goal was for specialists to see patients within four months of accepting the referral.

In 2019, that was exceeded 15% of the time, he said.

But as of June this year, 30% of people were waiting longer than four months.

Unsplash Hospitals, including Waikato, catered to a mixture of patients needing both planned care and acute care.

Data showed the average wait-time for a knee replacement in Waikato was 181 days, with people needing a hip replacement getting in slightly quicker at 148 days.

People needing a tonsillectomy waited an average length of 113 days, 107 days for cataract surgery and 86 days for grommet surgery.

“It’s for sure a concern,” French said.

He said most hospitals, including Waikato, catered to a mixture of patients needing both planned care and acute care.

“Now we have turned into a hospital that does basically no elective surgery, except for cancer and the most urgent stuff.”

He said it was a “real travesty” and needed to be looked at urgently.

French said it was thought to be a consequence of Covid-19, but then it became a winter issue, and now there was no going back – hospitals were almost completely for cancer and acute services.

Waikato’s population had increased and resourcing hadn’t, he said, but it was unclear what had caused the increase in acute health issues.

He said the only way to deal with the problem long term was to build separate planned care facilities.

French said this was one of the 101 recommendations in a recently released multi-year plan to clear planned-care waiting lists created by the Planned Care Taskforce.

He said Auckland already had some and data showed they were doing 10 to 15% better than other regions.

“It’s clear that that is what fixes the problem,” French said.

He said it was frustrating to watch patients who had significant quality of life issues, wait long periods of time for help.

“A few months ago there was a sense it would improve, but now I’m not so sure. None of us see how it is going to get better.”

Supplied Professor Robin Gauld, PhD, DCom, Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Commerce), Dean, Otago Business School

Professor Robin Gauld, the director of the University of Otago's Centre for Health Systems, said this was an issue in hospitals across the country and had impacts across the sector.

He said there was serious concern about the levels of unmet need, where patients needing hospital level care were being managed by GPs because the wait lists were so long.

He said those people were referred to specialists for a reason and often had “massive quality of life issues”.

To make matters worse, it was increasingly hard to get a GP appointment due to staffing shortages.

“It’s deeply concerning,” Gauld said.

He said it was possible that people wouldn’t be seen in time or would get worse while waiting for a specialist appointment or surgery and it might become too late for successful treatment.

“They will be trying their best to prioritise people but inevitably there will be people that they can’t see soon enough.”

He said this was a consequence of a lack of planning for surge capacity by consecutive governments.