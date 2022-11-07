Baby left with brain injury from lack of oxygen due to midwife's 'failures'

The baby was born in ‘poor condition’ and had to be resuscitated and intubated, before being diagnosed with a brain injury.

A baby suffered a “severe” brain injury due to lack of oxygen during birth following “failures” by a midwife, the health watchdog has found.

In a report released on Monday, Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Rose Wall found a registered midwife failed to recognise and respond to signs of a baby’s distress during labour.

After an uneventful pregnancy with her first baby, the woman referred to as Ms A, aged in her 20s, went into spontaneous labour at 38 weeks’ pregnant.

Throughout her labour at a public hospital in 2020, Ms A was connected to a cardiotocograph (CTG) for continuous monitoring of her baby’s heart rate – but the midwife made “limited” reports of the recordings.

Ms A started pushing – signalling the second stage of labour – but did not give birth until more than three hours later.

During labour, the CTG was showing abnormal readings, indicating possible foetal distress.

At one point, the midwife (RM B) felt that the back of the baby’s head was toward the mother’s spine and slightly to the left – not an ideal position for labour.

Ms A was told to stop pushing and shower, to encourage the baby to turn. The CTG was disconnected during this period.

Camylla Battani The Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner said the midwife’s missteps “sadly appear to have resulted in the baby’s hypoxic condition (low levels of oxygen) at birth”. (File photo)

After it was reconnected, the readings were “intermittent”, which the midwife subsequently realised was due to a poor connection. The midwife was focused on helping Ms A manage her pain and try different positions to get the baby to turn, “and I neglected to review the CTG”.

Baby A was born in “very poor condition”, and required resuscitation and intubation.

He was transferred to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (Nicu), and diagnosed with severe hypoxic ischaemic encephalopathy (HIE) – when the brain doesn’t receive enough oxygen or blood flow for a period.

Some children with HIE will experience no health issues, or mild or moderate impacts, while others can experience much more severe and permanent disability, such as developmental delay, cerebral palsy, epilepsy or cognitive impairment.

Kathryn George/Stuff The midwife was found in breach of the patients’ rights code for failing to recognise that the CTG showed potential foetal distress, and for failing to consult the obstetrics team about the abnormal readings and lack of progress in labour.

The health board’s adverse event review found that while the CTG was recording continuously from 3.28am to 11.10am (except for when Ms A showered and went to the toilet), the midwife did not document any readings between 6.29am and 10.52am.

The recording was abnormal between 7.03am and 9am. While the CTG became difficult to interpret between 9.30am-10.15am, overall it remained abnormal.

Ms A told HDC she was still “very very upset” about what happened to her “healthy baby boy”.

As a new mother, Ms A said she put her trust in the midwife, and reading the notes made her sad and upset to relive the “painful memories” she had under RM B’s care.

SUPPLIED Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Rose Wall said the case highlighted the importance of recognising and responding to the signs of a baby’s distress.

In her decision, Wall found the midwife’s failure to identify foetal compromise, and not seeking specialist input at various points meant the opportunity to respond to these issues was missed.

“Sadly, these failures appear to have resulted in the baby’s hypoxic condition at birth,” Wall said.

Wall was also critical of shortcomings in the care provided by a back-up midwife, but considered these were influenced by Ms A’s lead maternity carer (RM B).

“The lead maternity carer was the midwife primarily responsible for the woman’s care, and she did not present an accurate account of the labour and how it was progressing.”

She recommended both midwives complete further training in documentation and foetal surveillance monitoring, and that the Midwifery Council consider whether a review of RM B’s competence is necessary.

RM B provided HDC with an apology to the woman and her whānau.