Covid-19: Signs wave could be close to the peak, with 20,802 cases in past week

There are early signs New Zealand could be passing the peak of the most recent Covid-19 wave, a modeller says.

There were 20,802​ new cases of Covid-19 reported in the week from last Monday, October 31, to Sunday, November 6, the Ministry of Health reported on Monday.

University of Auckland computational biologist Dr David Welch said there were suggestions we could be at the peak, or “hopefully coming down the other side”.

For six days in a row, the number of reported cases was fewer than the same day the week prior, and the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases across the country has dipped back below 3000 (2967 as of Monday).

However, it was still early – you’d want to give it a week to a week-and-a-half to draw any firm conclusions, Welch said.

“We hope that trend continues.”

Ministry trends data indicated cases had “stabilised” in the week to November 6.

There are currently about 397​ cases per 100,000 – a 1% increase from the previous week (ending October 30), when 20,522 new cases were reported. The week ending October 30 had seen cases rise 25%​ from the week before, when the ministry reported 16,399 cases.

The ministry also reported 41 deaths in the past week, 13​ of which have been attributed to Covid-19 (either as the underlying cause, or a contributory cause). The cause of the remaining 28​ deaths was “not available” at this stage.

As of midnight on Sunday, there were 322​ people in hospital with Covid-19, eight​ of whom are in an intensive care or high dependency care unit.

The ministry said the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 had also stabilised as of midnight on Sunday – down from 323 the previous Sunday.

Case numbers in the week to November 6 were tracking to the “median” modelled projection, and hospitalisations were tracking ahead, the ministry said.

These trends were likely being driven partly by increasing prevalence of new Omicron subvariants, as well as waning immunity (from both vaccination and previous infection), and changes in behaviour, it said.

BA.5 remains the dominant variant in Aotearoa, accounting for 80% of cases that have been whole genome sequenced, but BA.2.75 and BQ.1.1 have grown in recent weeks.

Between October 15-28, the Institute for Environmental Science and Research (ESR) identified 26 cases of BQ.1.1 and 15 cases of XBB, spread across the country.

Consistent with overseas data, there is “preliminary evidence that new variants (such as BQ.1.1) are over-represented in reinfections”, ESR’s latest genomics insights report stated.

Welch said it is quite possible we could see another rise in Covid-19 cases, as new subvariants which look to have “significant” immune escape from previous Omicron infections take root in the community.

Immune escape (sometimes called immune evasion) is when a virus mutates in a way that helps it evade or escape detection by antibodies produced by either vaccination or infection.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Computational biologist and senior lecturer Dr David Welch said current data suggests we may be at the peak of this wave, but it’s “quite possible that we’ll see another rise” in case numbers.

Subvariants such as BQ.1.1, BA.2.75.2 and XBB have caused a rise in cases and a “significant” rise in the proportion of reinfections overseas are circulating in Aotearoa, which experts are “keeping an eye on”.

While these are at low percentages for now, if they were going to significantly impact case numbers, it’s likely this would happen in the next 2-4 weeks, Welch said.

Welch said there was an indication people weren’t reporting positive results as much as they were, and encouraged people to continue to test and isolate if they have Covid-19.

“It’s one of the single most effective ways to slow transmission in the community, and that makes it easier for everybody if that happens.”

Of the new cases reported, 3173​ (15% of the weekly total) were reinfections. Of these, 216​ were reinfected within 90 days of a previous infection.

From the 41 deaths the ministry reported on Monday, one person was aged in their 40s, one was in their 50s, three were in their 60s, seven were in their 70s, 15 were in their 80s and 14 were aged over 90. Twenty-two were women, and 19 were men.

Waitematā (north and west Auckland) had seen the highest number of new Covid-19 cases in the past week: 2863​, followed by Canterbury (2433​) and Counties Manukau (2018​).

Capital & Coast had seen 1991​ new cases in the week to Sunday, 1913​ were reported in Auckland, and 1602​ in Waikato.