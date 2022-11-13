Are you addicted to work? Global survey aims to answer yes or no

University students say they miss class because of work, family commitments and health reasons, not because they're lazy.

We work longer hours than those in many western countries; but are we work addicted, always with part of our minds on the job, fretting when we are meant to be relaxing, slipping a peep at emails in bed, staying longer at work just to get that nagging job done?

Those are the questions a global study is investigating, along with people’s thoughts, emotions and behaviours around their work.

Dr Edyta Charzyńska from the University of Silesia in Katowice, Poland, and Dr Paweł Atroszko from the University of Gdańsk, Poland, are leading research in 60 countries, across six continents. Massey University School of Management Professor Jane Parker oversees the local end of the survey,

It’s important for individuals and companies alike to understand the complexities of work addiction, Parker tells Stuff.

“After completing the questionnaire, you will see your results with a straightforward description,” Parker says.

“This will provide you with important and valuable psychological information, which may help you better understand yourself, your behaviours, and especially your functioning at work.”

While around 1 in 10 workers show signs of being a workaholic, and Workaholics Anonymous, has a 12-step global group programme for recovering workaholics, past research is thin.

“There are relatively few studies that focus on genuine work addiction in each country,” Parker says.

“Those that exist do seem to have it pegged at about 8-10%. Now, whether New Zealand's any better or worse, that's a question we will endeavour to answer.”

The anonymous study looks at people’s attitudes to their jobs, with research results published in scientific journals. It will be impossible to identify individual respondents.

Parker, who has the task of finding 200 Kiwi participants, says information will be valuable for individuals and companies, and will hopefully make it more clear work addiction is.

“The study will help organisations recognise the signs of those people who might be work addicts and the extent to which, that's an open choice or more of a constrained choice, brought on by economic necessity, for instance,” she says.

“Companies will be able to offer strategies and support to either try to move them out of that situation, or to safeguard them mentally and physically.”

While some work was enjoyable, it was possible to overdo it, and some workers could need saving from themselves.

“It depends on the nature of the work – to some, it’s innately appealing, and you can see why people would throw a lot of time at it. We see this a lot in the professions and vocations where you do have that commitment element to work.

“This survey is an opportunity for people to think about work as part of their lifestyles as well, to ensure things don't go out of kilter. How much is genuine work addiction is a moot point. It can be driven by so many factors, and that's where we really need to get some evidence.

“Some people place a lot of value on their work effort, and don't see it as an addiction. Raising it could feel almost like a criticism to them when they are told to scale it back, particularly a high performer deriving a lot of satisfaction from what they're doing.”

As well, with inflation running high and the cost of living soaring, there will be those in a low-wage economy, who are working long hours, and stitching together multiple jobs, Parker said.

Work addiction can be a personal issue, but also a whānau problem – as an individual's decisions impact the dynamics of their wider household.

Those who can participate must meet the following criteria:

live in New Zealand, and are an adult New Zealand citizen

work in a company or an organisation with at least 10 employees in total

have been working for their present employer at least for a year

in full-time work

The study takes about 15-20 minutes, and anonymity is guaranteed.

“It may also help you to gain better insights into your strengths and weaknesses in the work context,” Parker says.

Employment agreements in Aotearoa set a basic ceiling of 40 hours per week (excluding overtime), unless agreed otherwise. In France it’s 35 hours, in Australia 38, while in China it’s 48.

While globally the average number of hours that people work is reducing, New Zealanders still have comparatively long work weeks – about 2.3 hours more than the OECD weekly average.

It’s reported around 8% of Norwegians and Hungarians are ‘addicted’ to work, the tentative estimate for the US is around 10%.

Professionals and those in vocational roles have comparatively long working hours, so the survey could reflect differences in people’s commitment and non-delegation tendencies rather than an actual addiction to working.

The survey can be found here.