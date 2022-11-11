Two new cases of hepatitis A in imported frozen berry outbreak, officials can't find source

There have now been 25 cases of hepatitis A linked to imported frozen berries, as food safety officials say haven’t been able to pinpoint the specific point in the food chain where the contamination occurred.

Two​ additional cases of hepatitis A have been detected in the past week, linked to the recent imported frozen berry outbreak.

It brings the total number of confirmed, local cases linked to the outbreak to 25​, the Ministry of Health said on Friday morning.

Of these, 11​ (44%)​ have required hospital care.

As of November 10, 22​ cases have an identical, or very similar sequence profile, indicating they likely came from the same source. Sequencing of the remaining three​ cases is pending.

Hepatitis A is spread by contact with faeces from an infected person. It can be passed on through poor personal hygiene (such as when people don’t wash their hands properly), contaminated food and close personal contact.

In early October, Pams – a New Zealand division of supermarket giant Foodstuffs – announced a voluntary recall of half a dozen imported frozen berry products from Serbia, as a precaution.

New Zealand Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle said its investigations to date, and the evidence available through the cases, continues to support the conclusion that the source was most likely frozen berries from Serbia.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Stuff senior health reporter Hannah Martin explains hepatitis A and the outbreak linked to imported frozen berries.

However, “due to complexities in the frozen berry supply chain, we have been unable to pinpoint the specific point in the food chain where the contamination occurred.”

So far, only the Pams brand products named in the recall have been removed from sale. This voluntary recall was supported by its risk assessment.

No other countries have been implicated at this stage, Arbuckle said.

Given the outbreak remains ongoing and other sources cannot be ruled out, the advice to consumers is to continue to take extra care with frozen berries, and to heat-treat them to kill any potential virus.

Ways to do this include briefly boiling frozen berries before eating them or, if you have a food thermometer, ensuring cooking temperatures exceed 85C for one minute. Heated berries can be safely refrozen for later use.

Early symptoms of infection can be mistaken for the flu, and typically include nausea and stomach pain, with jaundice (yellow skin) appearing after a few days. Some people, especially children, may have no symptoms at all.

An outbreak of seven hepatitis A cases was detected in 2015, linked to Fruzio imported frozen berries.

There were also foodborne hepatitis A outbreaks in 2008 (two cases) and 2010 (three cases), but the sources were unknown.