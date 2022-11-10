Monkeypox: One new case of community transmission confirmed in Auckland

There have now been 34 cases of monkeypox in New Zealand in this outbreak to date.

One new community case of monkeypox (MPX) has been reported in New Zealand in the past week.

The new case is in Tāmaki Makaurau (Auckland), the Ministry of Health advised on Thursday evening.

It brings the total number of confirmed MPX cases (both active and recovered) in Aotearoa in this outbreak to 34​, to date.

Of these, nine​​ were acquired overseas, and 25​ were identified as community transmission.

While anyone can get MPX, overseas it has mostly impacted the MSM community: men who have sex with men.

As of November 2, there had been 77,264​​ cases and 36​​ deaths across 109​​ countries, the World Health Organisation’s most recent situation report showed.

The virus is generally transmitted through close physical, intimate or sexual contact with someone who has MPX; direct contact with rashes, lesions, scabs or bodily fluid of someone with the virus; or touching the clothing, bedding or towels used by someone with an MPX rash.

Most people with MPX will develop a rash, spots or blisters at the infection site. These may spread to other parts of the body, such as the palms of the hand, soles of the feet, inside the mouth or on the genitals.

This week, the Institute for Environmental Science and Research (ESR) advised it has started a trial of wastewater testing for MPX in a “limited number” of sites in main centres.

Scientists are testing for monkeypox virus DNA in wastewater to better understand the sensitivity of wastewater testing (such as how many cases need to be present for a detection), and to investigate its role and limitations in surveillance of MPX.

However, officials will not publicly report MPX wastewater results at this stage, while they work to better understand its use.