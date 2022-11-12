Auckland woman's heart swells up after six months of incorrect dialysis treatment

Ashritha Bagadam was on an incorrect dialysis programme for six months, making her sicker.

An Auckland woman removed from the kidney transplant list without her knowledge was also on the incorrect dialysis programme for six months, making her sicker and causing fluid to build up around her heart.

In April this year, Ashritha Bagadam​ was in desperate need of a transplant – her kidneys were failing. She had been waiting patiently for a donor match, but unbeknown to her, Middlemore Hospital had taken her name off the transplant list in December 2021 – a fact she wouldn’t find out until four months later.

Bagadam was put back on the list in June. But by then, the 25-year-old was past desperate, and her health had deteriorated significantly.

“I would go to bed unable to breathe, scared I wouldn’t wake up in the morning,” she said.

READ MORE:

* 'Lifting an eternal fog': Before and after a life-saving kidney transplant

* Dialysis patients in Auckland may be treated in the middle of the night as centres struggle to cope

* Sister gives the gift of a kidney, but there are no guarantees



Bagadam said she constantly felt sick, often throwing up – at the time she thought this was part of the dialysis process. It wasn’t, she would soon learn.

She went to her GP – he told her she had a pericardial effusion, a buildup of fluid in the space around the heart, and rushed her to the emergency department.

She was in hospital for over a week.

During her stay, she says doctors told her she had been on the incorrect dialysis programme for six months.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Bagadam​ sleeps connected to a dialysis machine to keep her alive, which is taking a mental and physical toll.

Scans showed the size of her heart had increased due to the fluid build-up, and she now needed to take medication, she said.

“If they had just seen me once in those six months, they would have known I was on the wrong programme.”

Clinical notes seen by Stuff said she had been “under-dialysed” and due to Covid-19 lockdown hadn’t had any “adequacy” done so far.

Bagadam was left “traumatised” by the discovery.

“The night they told be something was wrong with my heart was probably the darkest night I had gone through.

“I’m already dealing with my kidneys, I can’t have something wrong with my heart.”

She no longer had time to wait for a donor – doctors told her she needed a kidney urgently, she said.

Luckily, her brother has offered to donate his kidney to her. The surgery is set for December.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Emily Lai Kong waited two years before receiving a new kidney. Now she wants others to consider registering as a donor.

Bagadam was diagnosed with a chronic kidney disease in 2017 and had been on the transplant list and undergoing dialysis since August 2021.

She has since laid a complaint with the Health and Disability Commissioner.

This is the third complaint she has laid about her treatment at Middlemore Hospital in two years.

Bagadam signed a privacy waiver to allow Counties Manukau health district to discuss her case with Stuff.

When approached for comment, Counties Manukau said it would not disclose information relating to patients.

However, a spokesperson said, while they acknowledged Bagadam’s concerns, they did not agree with the characterisation of care outlined.

“We are confident that we have provided Ms Bagadam with a high level of treatment.

“Our priority is always to provide the highest level of care to our patients and always welcome patient feedback.”