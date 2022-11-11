Mum wants her 'happy girl back' as 7-year-old's condition rapidly deteriorates after surgery delays

Stevie Whittaker, mother of Te Atarangi Teu-Whittaker, 7, is frustrated at the lack of communication and time-frame for the surgery her daughter desperately needs.

A 7-year-old girl with a severely curved spine and large pigeon chest has been desperately waiting for three lifesaving surgeries for more than nine months.

Known as a 'social butterfly' and ‘little cheeseball’ in her small circle of friends and family, Te Atarangi Teu-Whittaker was an independent little girl until a year ago.

The Manawatū girl used to get herself around by crawling and pulling herself up. She enjoyed last Christmas walking around Muscular Dystrophy Association’s special children’s Christmas party with her walking aid.

However, delays in crucial surgeries have made her straight spine curve as much as 98%, leaving her bedridden, unable to attend school and struggling to hold herself up.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Theodore Findlay needs surgery, but his local hospital is reserving resources for COVID-19

* Woman desperate for pain-relieving surgery short of qualifying by single point

* Woman's spine curved by arthritis, straightened by surgery



DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Te Atarangi, 7, gets a cuddle from her mother. She has lost her ability to crawl on the ground and walk with walking aids due to being unable to secure three lifesaving surgeries at Starship.

Her mother Stevie Whittaker, 25 and nannie, Belinda Tui Whittaker, “don't know how long she can last living with her spine so curved” and say there are never-ending delays in getting surgery.

Stevie Whittaker said Te Atarangi was referred from Palmerston North Hospital to Starship Children’s Hospital, where doctors got x-rays of her spine and hips in February.

“Her spine started to curve about 18 months ago, but nothing has been done until now.

“The x-ray showed the spine curve worsening, but the hospital did nothing to fix her or make her surgery a priority.”

“If they had done something in the beginning when we noticed her spine curving, we wouldn't be where we are today.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Single mother Stevie Whittaker, 25, says it is heartbreaking to see her girl’s condition deteriorating with each passing day.

Belinda Tui Whittaker said the family had their first face-to-face consultation with doctors at Starship in July only to be left in limbo.

“During the first consultation, surgeons said they hadn't seen a curve so severe in someone so young before.

“Then they said her spine surgery would happen either before Christmas or early next year.

“We feel they were just mucking us around and don’t care. The spine and hip surgeons had no coordination at all.

“We have been calling the hospital tirelessly, but we still don’t know when will the spine surgery be done.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Stevie Whittaker, left, takes time off work as her daughter awaits three major surgeries at Starship.

Help for her hip dysplasia and pigeon chest is still a while off.

With scheduling delays, no clear communication from the hospital and a “lack of support”, the family was left with little faith in New Zealand’s healthcare system.

For single mother Stevie Whittaker, it was devastating to watch the condition of her little girl deteriorating with each passing day.

“As her spine is continuously crushing her tummy and lungs, she had a chest infection four times in four months.

“She used to eat everything until April, but she got a feeding tube inserted a couple of weeks ago as she was not eating enough and lost three kilos in six months.

“She used to crawl around smiling and playing with friends. But she can’t hold herself up any more. She cries a lot and says that she feels ‘sore’ all the time.”

Supplied/Stuff Te Atarangi, left, rides her little car with her best mate Korbyn about a year ago.

“I want my happy girl back. I want to see her playing like other kids. I want her to go to school, which she used to love.”

Dr John Beca, Te Whatu Ora Te Toka Tumai Auckland director surgical and intensive care services at Starship, said staff were keen to discuss Te Atarangi’s care with her whānau during their upcoming appointment on Friday.

“While ethical and privacy reasons prevent us from commenting on details of individual patient care, as general comment, treatment plans for complex surgeries can involve multidisciplinary teams, across multiple departments and can take time.

“If a patient’s condition changes while they are awaiting surgery, we always strongly encourage whānau to talk to their local clinical team or family doctor.”

Supplied/Stuff Te Atarangi loved going to school and spending time with her friends and teachers.

Te Whatu Ora did not answer questions on when the surgeries would be performed or if there had been a lack of communication between departments.

Te Atarangi was diagnosed with Cerebellum Ataxia when she was 18 months old.

Ataxia leads to poor muscle control that causes clumsy voluntary movements and affects motor skills.

She needs three major surgeries for scoliosis, kyphosis and for her hip dysplasia.

A Givealittle page has also been set up to help support the family.

The Ministry of Health referred all comment to Starship.