Covid-19: Daily cases could peak at 11,000 if new variants cause another wave

Modelling suggests Covid-19 numbers could rise to a peak of 11,000​ cases per day over December if new variants drive a third wave.

Data released by the Ministry of Health and Covid Modelling Aotearoa on Thursday considered possible higher case levels due to the potential impact of new variants in the country.

A handful of subvariants are in the community, including BA.2, BA.2.75, BA.4.6, BQ.1.1, BA.5 and XBB.

Given a lack of real-world information about these subvariants, many assumptions for the modelling were borrowed from those used for the BA.5 wave – assuming the new variants have a combined growth rate of 10%.

Based on these assumptions, daily case numbers could rise to a level similar to the July peak – with about 11,000 cases reported per day, the report stated.

However, since this “mid-point scenario” was modelled, more people were infected in September and October than initially expected.

This means a following wave could be “lower and slower”, as more people have immunity than the model assumes, Covid-19 Modelling Aotearoa’s Dr Dion O'Neale said.

Under these assumptions, daily Covid-19 hospital admissions could peak at just over 100​ a day – slightly higher than the July peak (but in line with assumptions around the BA.5 wave).

This could also see Covid-19 deaths peak at a similar level to the July peak.

Modelling was unable to provide a “reliable estimate of the timing of the peak” – given the uncertainty around the growth rate in an Aotearoa context.

The modelling – done about a month ago – is not a prediction, and has a high level of uncertainty, given the unpredictable impact of new variants, population immunity and antiviral medicine use, which would further reduce hospitalisation and death.

“We cannot know at this stage if the new variants will translate into increases in cases or hospitalisations, and previously actual case numbers have been lower than modelled,” the report stated.

In reality, the impact of these new variants has varied between countries – with some experiencing relatively small increases in cases, it said.

Supplied Covid-19 modeller Dr Dion O’Neale said the bump of cases currently appearing to plateau was likely linked to removing restrictions, rather than driven by new subvariants.

“Encouragingly”, waves of BQ.1.1 in some parts of Europe have not yet led to the expected rise in hospitalisations seen in previous waves.

O’Neale said there’s a lot of uncertainty around what a potential wave from new variants could look like.

Having had this recent “behaviour-driven bump” in cases – which experts linked to removing Covid-19 protections, rather than solely from new subvariants – means an “extra little bump of people” have some recent immunity.

As this happened when new subvariants were arriving, a third wave from a new variant could be lessened, because you’ve given some people some recent immunity, he said.

Current ‘bump’ stabilising, but there could be 25% more cases

In the past week, to November 6, Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations have stabilised.

There were currently about 397​ cases per 100,000 people, a 1%​ increase from the previous week (ending October 30). This follows a previous 25%​ increase week-on-week.

The case rate was highest in the Central (MidCentral, Whanganui, Capital & Coast/Hutt Valley, Hawke’s Bay, Wairarapa) region, and was lowest in Te Manawa Taki (Waikato, Lakes, Bay of Plenty, Tairāwhiti, Taranaki).

The proportion of BA.5 cases (accounting for approximately 78%​ of cases) is slowly declining, and detections of BA.2.75​ and BQ.1.1​ – in wastewater and sequenced cases – were “trending upwards”.

Wastewater reports indicated an increase in transmission in the week ending October 30, and suggested cases could be approximately 25-28% higher (the case under-ascertainment rate).

Both XBB​ and BA.2.75​ were “over-represented” in reinfections, the ministry report stated.