Two hospitalised due to dangerous batch of synthetic cannabinoids

Synthetic cannabinoids, also known as synthetics or synnies, have claimed more than 80 lives in New Zealand since 2017.

A “particularly dangerous batch” of synthetic cannabinoids is linked to the hospitalisation of at least two people in Christchurch within 24 hours.

A statement issued on Thursday by High Alert, a national warning system for dangerous drugs, warned the dangerous batch was likely present throughout Canterbury, and possibly other parts of New Zealand.

It recommended “extreme caution” for anyone using the class A drug, also known as synthetics or synnies.

“Synthetic cannabinoids are a group of chemicals that can vary in strength and effects,” High Alert, part of Drug Information and Alerts Aotearoa New Zealand, said.

“It is currently unknown which synthetic cannabinoid is responsible for this harm. This is being investigated.”

Since 2017, more than 80 deaths have provisionally been attributed to synthetic cannabis use.

Earlier this year, clinical toxicologist and drug reform advocate Dr Paul Quigley said it was the “most deadly drug New Zealand has ever seen”.

“We’ve never seen anything like it ... we don't get that many deaths from other drugs in a decade.”

Synthetic cannabis can vary in strength and appearance, High Alert said. It can be a white, off-white, or yellow/brown powder that is dissolved, sprayed onto dehydrated plant material, and smoked. There is often a chemical smell and the sprayed plant material may be sticky – it is noticeably different from cannabis.

Immediate effects can include fast or irregular heartbeat, nausea or vomiting, drowsiness, difficulty breathing, seizures, tremors, temporary paralysis, confusion, paranoia, loss of consciousness and death.

The effects are often worse if taken with alcohol and/or other drugs or medications.

High Alert urged people to call 111 and ask for an ambulance immediately if a user became unconscious, stopped breathing, had a seizure, had chest pain or breathing difficulties for longer than five minutes, or was extremely agitated for more than 15 minutes.

