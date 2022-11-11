What is aphasia? Inside the brain condition affecting Bruce Willis

As many as 20,000 New Zealanders are living with aphasia after a stroke – the same condition which has side-lined Bruce Willis’ acting career. So what is it?

News that actor Bruce Willis is still facing a “really difficult time” after stepping away from acting earlier in the year as aphasia was “impacting his cognitive abilities” hit headlines this week.

More than 17,000 Kiwis are living with stroke-acquired aphasia, but this number is thought to be closer to 20,000.

So what is aphasia, and why does it happen?

Aphasia – which means ‘absence of speech’ – is a disorder that results from damage to portions of the brain responsible for language expression and comprehension.

READ MORE:

* Bruce Willis stepping away from acting following Aphasia diagnosis

* Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming-Willis describes 'paralysing' grief over his aphasia diagnosis

* Learning to sing again after a brush with death

* A stroke took away his words, but singing brings them back



For most people, these areas are on the left side of the brain.

Aphasia is the medical term for full loss of language, while dysphasia refers to partial loss of language – but the term ‘aphasia’ is commonly used to describe both conditions.

Aphasia can vary from mild difficulties finding words or reading text, to severe difficulties understanding what others are saying, and being unable to speak entirely.

Someone with aphasia may:

Speak in short or incomplete sentences

Speak in sentences that don't make sense

Substitute one word for another or one sound for another

Speak unrecognisable words

Have difficulty finding words

Not understand other people's conversation

Not understand what they read

Write sentences that don't make sense

Their ability to use gestures and calculate can also be affected – the experience is different for everyone.

What causes it?

Anything that damages the language part of the brain can result in aphasia, professor of neurology in University of Otago (Wellington)'s department of medicine, neurologist Dr Anna Ranta​, says.

Most often, it’s a stroke.

A stroke happens when a blood clot or a leaking or burst vessel cuts off blood flow to part of the brain.

Other causes of brain injury can include severe blows to the head, brain tumours, brain infections or inflammation, progressive neurological disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, and physical trauma – such as a gunshot wound.

Supplied Sometimes people can make a full recovery from aphasia without any treatment, but often the degree of recovery and improvement can correlate with the specific event that caused the brain damage, and its seriousness.

Strokes are the highest cause of aphasia in New Zealand, and head injury is the second most common, according to Aphasia New Zealand.

Approximately a third of people who have a stroke will experience some aphasia. Every day, as a result of a stroke, roughly an additional 6-7 New Zealanders suffer from aphasia, it says.

Primary progressive aphasia, a type of dementia, is another type. It develops when the parts of the brain controlling language start breaking down – brain tissue shrinks (atrophies), affecting a person’s ability to communicate.

Sometimes this breakdown starts because of a gene mutation, but it can happen for no known reason.

Sometimes temporary episodes of aphasia can occur, due to migraines, seizures or a transient ischemic attack (when blood flow is temporarily blocked to an area of the brain).

Who does aphasia affect?

Aphasia can occur in anyone of any age, but about 75% cases occur in older people, Health Navigator says.

Men and women are affected equally.

In Aotearoa, strokes are happening at a younger age – approximately 30% are in people under 65.

The impacts of aphasia are not isolated to the individual – it can have an “enormous” impact on their whānau, friends, and those in their community.

How is it treated?

The main treatment for aphasia involves treating the underlying condition that caused it, Ranta says. If it’s seizures, medication can help, or removing a brain tumour.

Researchers are investigating the use of medications, alone or with speech therapy, to help people with aphasia, the Mayo Clinic says.

If a person is exhibiting signs of a stroke (their speech is mixed up, slurred or lost), immediately phone 111. The best time to intervene is before permanent brain damage sets in, Ranta says.

SUPPLIED/Stuff University of Otago (Wellington) professor Dr Anna Ranta says it is important people take preventative measures to reduce their risk of stroke – the leading cause of aphasia in Aotearoa.

If a stroke, clot-busting medication can be given, or a clot can be mechanically removed.

If this isn’t possible, or if the aphasia is caused by something else, the next step, generally, is rehabilitation.

Stroke and aphasia rehabilitation often involves working with a speech language therapist, Ranta says.

Do people recover?

Recovery can be “highly variable”, Ranta says.

Almost everyone makes some recovery, but how well a person recovers can depend on the nature of what caused their aphasia, and the severity of their aphasia or dysphasia to begin with, she says.

The part of the brain that was damaged and the age and health of the person can also play a role in recovery.

Sometimes full recovery can happen without any treatment – typically after a stroke where blood flow to the brain is only interrupted briefly, then quickly reconnected.

Even though many people with aphasia achieve some quick recovery (with some language ability returning within a few days to 3–4 weeks), some level of aphasia usually remains.

Most improvement from stroke-related aphasia occurs within the first three months, Ranta says.

Preventing stroke – the leading cause of disability in adults – in the first place is so important, Ranta says: such as managing high blood pressure, diabetes and cholesterol, and not smoking.

Jo Lambert, chief executive of the Stroke Foundation said high blood pressure is the leading cause of stroke, but many are unaware they have it. High blood pressure and the risk of stroke can be reduced through lifestyle changes, and (if needed), medication.

Lambert encouraged people to get their blood pressure tested at least once yearly.