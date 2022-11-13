'Exhausted and demoralised': Healthcare workers plead for help amid burnout crisis

Health Minister Andrew Little tells Stuff health reporter Rachel Thomas the Government has money in the bank ready to pay nurses and claims the New Zealand Nurses Organisation is "the impediment". (Video first published July 14, 2022)

Aotearoa’s healthcare system is in crisis, with doctors packed, emergency departments overflowing, and surgeries delayed. Here, in their own words, frontline workers share their stories with Stuff, and plead for support.

Ryan Thompson

Registered Nurse, Gisborne

Dear Aotearoa, New Zealand, our home.

Our healthcare system is failing you, and is unable to meet your demands with its current resources. We are doctors, nurses, pharmacists, technologists, HCAs and social workers, and collectively we are the coal face of our nation’s health system.

Despite our recent rebranding and restructuring at the top, below we are still the same army of individuals turning the spanners of your healthcare across the nation.

We make up your local GP practise which monitors and manages your daily health, your hometown A&E where you visit in moments of desperation and crisis, and your local DHB where your specialist treatment only begins within the walls of the hospital.

Over the past three years, our ongoing battle with Covid has tested us like no other. While the people of our nation were spared the worst of this horrible pandemic, our healthcare system was not. We continue to wear the brunt of the changes, the stressors and the shifting sands of patient care. We work longer hours, harder with increased stress, and we do this with the constant promise of reinforcements, better pay and help on the horizon.

We accept this as a sacrifice to try and normalise it. The reality of medicine across the world is this: the demand for providers is everywhere, health providers are a marketable resource. We can choose to be producers, or end consumers. The idea that discount medical care is acceptable should be a decision for the consumer alone.

We as healthcare professionals spend years of our lives training to serve you, to the very best of our ability. Healthcare is the ultimate service industry. But like all service industries, it is driven not simply by demand alone, but by the ability to meet this demand and to provide the best outcome available.

123RF Workforce shortages are leading to untenable pressure on healthcare professionals across Aotearoa.

Within our current system, both patients and providers suffer alike, and like your own suffering, this extends to our families.

Medical burnout is a worldwide problem, and the reality of practising in an environment with resource depletion is that it leads to an empathy depletion.

Reflect and rate our service as health professionals with your recent encounters.

How did those who provided your healthcare look? Were they refreshed, recharged and ready? Did they appear distracted, disheartened, or demoralised? Did they begin the consultation with an apology, or end it with one? Were there delays in interventions or investigations as a result of resourcing that should be there?

Look at us as we have been trained to look at you. Were our expressions worn? Did we look to be masking concerns? Did we exhale deeply after the consultation? Did we look engaged or simply task laden?

We are there to help you in your time of need, but we are not at our best, and neither is our ability to care for you.

You are the end user of our services, and also the driver of the change. Our daily exhaustion, reduced numbers and pressure to see and treat more with less is now your standard of care. But so are the errors, mistakes, complications and delays that we cannot control, as well as the ever-increasing difficult access.

It takes years to educate and train our own health professionals. It also takes years to recruit, train and test imported medical professionals. Before we can do any of this, we need to give healthcare professionals hope that the work and the reward will be worth their sacrifices.

Health providers are tied closely to those we treat. Your victory and losses in health are shared by us, even when they are outside either of our control.

Supplied Dr Samantha Murton is a Wellington GP, and president of the Royal NZ College of GPs.

Dr Samantha Murton

Wellington GP, president of the Royal NZ College of GPs

As I write this I’m eating porridge to give me energy before I walk to work – practising what I ‘preach’. Today will be full of 15-minute actions that hopefully transform people’s lives. I wish I could manipulate time alongside all my other skills.

I don’t know what each patient will come in with, and I am the medical detective who has to find out. I am expected to be the font of wisdom for all things medical, the 90% that is dealt with in the community.

I will be at the beginning of every patient’s health or illness journey and will walk alongside them through that, treating, investigating, checking in, and advocating.

The team I work with gets together every morning to look at the workload and divide up the other unknown tasks that will arrive throughout the day.

Our team has been short a doctor for more than 18 months. We have increased our nursing team, and have a counsellor and community support worker, but they are not experts in medical diagnosis. We are interviewing doctors this week, and there is a sudden influx of options – which is a relief - but they won’t be able to start for another four to five months.

My patients wait two to three weeks to see any of our doctors. We have urgent slots available during the day, and in the morning the doctors and nurses ring patients who have requested an appointment on the day and work out when they need to be seen and if it is urgent.

There is a lot of energy spent apologising and managing the patients’ distress. This distress is not only due to delays but also the general sense of uncertainty in the community that we have all faced over the last two years.

Yesterday I had a very well-worded message from the hospital asking me to refer a patient to another hospital service because the service that was meant to be following her up, that I had already chased up for delays, was busy – like I’m not?

Everything is short – services, time, tempers, and patience. My job is to navigate this alongside my patients and make sure we are not missing or delaying diagnoses so I can actually do my transformation role.

A long-term general practitioner significantly reduces the rate of hospital admissions, out-of-hours calls, and mortality. We are worth our weight in gold, but are becoming as scarce as that precious metal.

Supplied Maree Lawrence is a registered nurse, and owner of Raglan Rest Home and Hospital.

Maree Lawrence

Registered nurse, owner of Raglan Rest Home and Hospital

I gave up an awesome job with a great salary to buy Raglan Rest Home and Hospital when I was 55. Now I am living my passion – caring for older people and making a real difference in our rural community. I am surrounding by a dedicated team, and the wider community is part of that team. If we ever ask for anything, it is delivered in abundance.

Unfortunately, the challenges we face are big!

The aged residential care sector is chronically underfunded, especially rural care homes. We get approximately $2000 less per resident each year than what we would in an urban area, and we face higher costs such as transport for residents to get to appointments.

The other major struggle is the dire shortage of nurses in aged care. There is a massive pay gap – up to $20,000 – between what we are funded to pay for nurses in aged care and what nurses in hospitals get. That is set to get bigger when hospital nurses get their equal pay.

It’s very hard to recruit the nurses we need. We rely on migrant nurses, and you can imagine how difficult that can be in a rural area, with unhelpful immigration settings.

We have managed to maintain a high level of care, but the shortages have impacted staff in many ways.

We have RNs [registered nurses], especially the manager, doing sleepovers, working multiple shifts, having very few days off, and putting an extra HCA [healthcare assistant] on so that nurses can ‘catch up’ on other work such as audits and accounts.

One of our RNs has resigned this week and is leaving the profession – a tragic loss, and an increased pressure for our staff. The cost of using agency staff to cover shifts is astronomical, and we are on the edge of making ends meet.

We have spent $45k to bring in RNs from India and the Philippines, but none of them have been able to pass the English exam because it’s so difficult. We understand them very well and have engaged tutors. One of our Kiwi RNs has tried the test and failed!

I know of about 20 care homes that have closed this year. No matter how hard it gets, I refuse that option.

Nursing, especially in a rural area and being a standalone smaller facility, means that my team and I have to be adaptable and prepared to do what needs to be done.

It also allows me to utilise my love of nursing, which of course translates into a love of people, bringing out compassion, caring, advocacy for others and the satisfaction of assisting people and their whānau to live and die in the best way possible for them.

I have no regrets.

HÄpai te Hauora/Supplied Selah Hart is the chief executive officer of Hāpai Te Hauora.

Selah Hart

Chief Executive Officer, Hāpai Te Hauora

The current healthcare crisis is deeply concerning to me, as the CEO of the largest Māori public health organisation in Aotearoa.

We had to rapidly pivot towards delivering essential supplies and services to whānau during the Covid-19 pandemic, while continuing our core mahi which is advocating for health policy and interventions which are evidence-based and effective for whānau.

We joined wtih organisations like Te Rōpū Whakakaupapa Urutā to agitate for targeted support for whānau Māori, which came much later than it should have.

We have understood from the moment that it was clear that Covid-19 would be a signficant threat, that we would have to be vigilant to ensure health outcomes for Māori were not worsened by the way that the pandemic overwhelmed the health system.

We knew that the work would not stop once Covid-19 cases dropped.

What we are seeing now is the impact of the hard work that everyone put into the Covid-19 response, and unfortunately what that looks like is an exhausted and demoralised workforce.

Nobody has had a chance to recuperate from the acute threat of the pandemic, and as a result we’re playing catch up now with almost nothing left in the tank.

For organisations like ours who live and breathe our values – to improve the wellbeing of te taiao me te iwi Māori – we’re struggling with our ability to deliver on our core mission while replenishing ourselves.

We know that it’s a bad time to take our eyes off the ball, with a major health system reform underway and a cost of living crisis hitting Māori communities hard, but getting the balance right for our kaimahi who felt the effects of Covid-19 within their whānau as well as their work, is a challenge.

Supplied Dr Gary Payinda works as an emergency doctor in Whangārei.

Gary Payinda

Emergency doctor in Whangārei, past elected member of Northland DHB

Are we in a health crisis? Certainly.

Is it new? No, it’s been brewing for a long time.

We’ve taken money that should have built new schools and hospitals and tripled the numbers of nurses, and instead created one of the few countries in the world where investors can extract profits and rents without paying capital gains taxes.

We wonder why our hospitals are 60-year-old heaps, unfit for service.

We knew decades ago that a tsunami of old and infirm patients was coming, and now it is wholly upon us. Preparation would have required a vast increase in the number of doctors, nurses, hospital beds, surgical theatres, and GPs.

We are not adequately staffed or resourced to take care of the patient numbers we had 15 years ago, let alone those we currently face. As we enter a period of economic upheaval, social distress, and the breakdown of public health systems, we are in no position to cope.

Last week, Tauranga Hospital made news for having gone from 12 patients on the elective surgery waiting list in 2017 to 1,940 patients waiting (and suffering) today.

That’s the case throughout New Zealand. Civil society has eroded, infrastructure has been allowed to degrade, and the middle class hollowed out, while the wealthy have done very, very well.

The healthcare crisis is not going to be solved by importing a few more foreign nurses. It is going to require answering the question of why nurses are retiring or leaving in droves, leaving vacancies in the hundreds.

It is also going to require a re-do of how our society works: how we tax the wealthy, and how we redistribute that wealth (or whether we do at all).

If we don’t confront this we will end up with what I left in the United States many years ago: a fragmented and failing society that pits groups against each other, with both sides losing.

In the few years since Covid popped up, the wealth of the very richest billionaires has tripled. Has your wealth tripled since 2019?

Oxfam says New Zealand ranks 136th out of 161 for fair wealth distribution. The top two billionaires in New Zealand own more wealth than the bottom 1,500,000 people in our country.

To call that obscene and unsustainable is an understatement.

Rebuilding our infrastructure and our social programmes – health, education, and safety - will require a rethinking of the purpose of government.

Is it to help the rich get richer, or to help the common citizen lead a safe and healthy life?

The answer to that question will decide whether our healthcare crisis worsens or resolves.