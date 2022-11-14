Covid-19: About three-quarters of infections being reported, as 21,595 new cases announced

The Ministry of Health released the weekly Covid-19 update on Monday afternoon.

There have been 21,595 new community Covid-19 cases reported in the past week, as officials say they believe approximately three-quarters of infections are being reported.

The Ministry of Health gave the update, covering the period from Monday, November 7, to Sunday, November 13, on Monday afternoon.

There were 325​ people in hospital with the virus as of midnight on Sunday, seven​ of whom were in an intensive care or high dependency care unit.

Covid-19 cases had remained stable in the week ending November 13, the ministry said.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Daily cases could peak at 11,000 if new variants cause another wave

* How worried should you be about catching Covid for a second time?

* Covid-19: Signs wave could be close to the peak, with 20,802 cases in past week



There are currently about 59 cases per 100,000 people​ – a 4%​ increase from the previous week (ending November 6).

The seven-day rolling average of new reported cases was 3079​.

The ministry also reported 56​ deaths over the past week. Of these, 35​ were attributed to Covid-19 (either as the underlying cause or a contributory cause). Categorisations of the other 21​ were not yet available.

STUFF Head of the Public Health Agency, Dr Andrew Old, says Covid-19 "is not over" at the final pandemic briefing, despite the statement made by US President Joe Biden. (First published September 21)

Of the 56 deaths reported on Monday, two people were in their 40s, two in their 50s, seven in their 60s, 18 were in their 70s, 17 in their 80s and 10 were aged over 90.

Twenty were women and 36​ were men.

The total number of deaths attributed to Covid-19 to date is 2154​, the ministry said.

Of the 21,595 new cases reported on Monday, 3881​ were reinfections (nearly 18%). Of these, 191​ were in people who had reported having Covid-19 already in the previous 90 days.

Waitematā (north and west Auckland) had the highest number of new reported cases in the past week at 3061, followed by 2418 in Canterbury and 2327 in Counties Manukau.

The Ministry of Health’s latest Trends and Insights report, released on Monday with data from the week ending November 6​, said overall the key measures of infection – levels of viral RNA in wastewater and reported case rates – were stabilising, after “substantially increasing” since early October.

ESR/Supplied Detections of BA.2.75 and BQ.1.1 are trending upwards in both whole genome sequencing and wastewater testing, as the Ministry of Health says wastewater quantification suggests “approximately three-quarters of infections are being reported as cases”. (File photo)

However, it said it is likely that over the new few weeks, cases, hospitalisations and mortality “will continue to increase to a new peak of the third wave”.

The size, timing and duration of the peak, and new baseline trends of cases, hospitalisations and deaths, was “currently uncertain”, it said.

Wastewater testing indicated a decrease in transmission in the past week and suggested that “approximately three-quarters of infections are being reported as cases”, the report stated.

Meanwhile, the prevalence of non-BA.5 variants continued to increase “slowly”, it said.

In the week from October 21-28, BA.5 accounted for 78%​ of sequenced community cases, followed by BA.2.75 (9%)​; BQ.1.1 (8%)​; BA.2 (3%)​; and BA.4.6 (2%)​.

The report stated 15​ XBB cases had been detected in the most recently reported fortnight, up from one​ in the fortnight prior.

Wastewater variant analysis for the fortnight ending October 30 reported the following proportions: 88%​ BA.4/5; 8% were BA.1/BA.2.75​; and 4% BQ.1.1.

It comes as modelling released last week by the ministry and Covid-19 Modelling Aotearoa suggested numbers could rise to a peak of 11,000​ cases per day over December if new variants drive a third wave.