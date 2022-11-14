Woman died of blood poisoning after surgeon inserted catheter without consent

Within 24 hours of being discharged, the patient was back in hospital and sent home again. The following day she was admitted to intensive care but died shortly after.

A woman died of blood poisoning and bleeding problems after a catheter was inserted during surgery without her informed consent.

On Monday, Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Carolyn Cooper found a surgeon in breach of the patients’ rights code for failing to tell the woman a suprapubic catheter (SPC) might need to be placed, the associated risks and obtaining her informed consent – should one be needed.

Mrs A, in her 70s, underwent a urethrocystoscopy – to investigate recurring urinary tract infections, bleeding, urinary frequency and pain – at an unnamed public hospital in 2017.

The urologist, Dr D, found an ulcerated area near the urethra with necrotic (dead) tissue. Given the severity of Mrs A’s symptoms, he decided to put an SPC in place.

A suprapubic catheter is a tube used to drain urine from the bladder, inserted through the abdominal wall (rather than the genital area, as with a urethral catheter).

The consent form Mrs A signed stated she agreed to her bladder, urethra and vulva being examined. It did not include the possibility an SPC would be required and the HDC found no documented evidence Dr D discussed this possibility ahead of the procedure.

Dr D said that in gaining consent, it was verbally agreed he would do whatever he could to improve Mrs A’s quality of life – a responsibility “he did not take lightly”.

He said Mrs A’s situation was “dire”. She was “extremely miserable with pain she experienced each time she urinated and was desperate to have something done to help her situation”.

The decision to place an SPC was intended to try and address this without putting her through further surgery, he told HDC.

The following evening, Mrs A developed clots in her bladder and a urethral catheter was inserted.

On day 7, Mrs A reported vulval pain and developed pain at the SPC site. There was no sign of inflammation, discharge or haematoma.

Mrs A had improved by day 8 and was discharged on day 9.

But on the morning of day 10, Mrs A activated her medical alarm and was taken to ED by ambulance.

She was “grimacing” in pain in her right leg and lower right abdomen, and lower back. An ED doctor noted “some pain around the catheter insertion site”.

Mrs A was discharged home with pain relief and advised to return if she had concerns or could not manage her pain.

The following morning she activated the alarm again. She was taken to hospital and admitted to intensive care.

It was identified that she had internal bleeding, likely from the suprapubic area, and low blood pressure.

Mrs A’s kidneys began to fail and she was started on dialysis.

She was given antibiotics for sepsis but there was evidence of an “evolving infection”.

“Despite best efforts”, Mrs A’s bleeding, kidney failure, hypotension and bowels not working meant it was a “non-recoverable situation”, the report stated.

She died a few days later of septicaemia.

Cooper said in placing the SPC, “it would seem the surgeon believed he was acting in the woman’s best interests”.

However, given the risks associated, it was important to obtain Mrs A’s informed consent, Cooper said.

Cooper recommended the surgeon provide a written apology to Mrs A’s family, provide evidence to HDC that he has a system in place for ensuring all treatment plans and associated risks are discussed “clearly” with patients, and reflect on improving his informed consent processes.

Cooper also recommended the ED doctor provide a written apology to the woman’s family and arrange for a peer-reviewed audit of his documentation.

Following these events, “significant” service changes had been made or proposed by Te Whatu Ora (Health New Zealand), and changes made by the surgeon and ED doctor, which Cooper was “pleased to see”.