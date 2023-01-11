Medication use is rising for people with ADHD, but access remains a 'nightmare'

There has been a 156% increase in the number of ADHD medicines dispensed since 2012, according to data released by the Ministry of Health. (File photo)

The amount of ADHD medicines being dispensed has more than doubled in the past decade across New Zealand, but those with the condition say changes to the way it is treated are urgently needed.

Catherine Anderson​ (they/them) was diagnosed with attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) at 29. Their story is not uncommon – a rising number of adults are being diagnosed later in life.

Thought to affect an estimated 280,000 Kiwis, ADHD has been described as “chronically undiagnosed and under-treated – some experts believe only about 37,000​ New Zealanders are taking stimulants that are prescribed for the disorder.

Yet, there has been a 156% increase in the amount of ADHD medicines dispensed since 2012, according to data released by the Ministry of Health.

When Anderson received their diagnosis, they thought the battle was over.

But, for over two months the 31-year-old has been without their ADHD medication. Their special authority expired in October and at the time they couldn’t afford $300 for an appointment with a specialist.

Ritalin and Concerta – used to treat ADHD – are controlled class B drugs and have restrictions on their supply due to concerns about the potential risk of misuse.

As such, they can only be prescribed by GPs if patients have a recommendation from a psychiatrist or a paediatrician – they then need to see a psychiatrist or a paediatrician to repeat their prescription every two years.

But for many, including Anderson, a psychiatrist is neither affordable, nor accessible.

According to ADHD New Zealand chairperson Darrin Bull, people are having to pay up to $2000 for an appointment in the private sector.

He described the special authority process as a “nightmare” for ADHD suffers and an “impossibility” for the doctors trying to provide them with care.

ADHD New Zealand chairperson Darrin Bull described the special authority process as a "nightmare".

There was a lot of harm done by the way the process works now, he said.

“At some point the harm must outweigh the special authority process.”

It’s “frustrating” for people not being able to access the medication when they needed it, Anderson said.

“It's also the aspect of feeling like your doing something wrong as well having to jump through the special authority hoops.”

Catherine Sylvester was diagnosed with ADHD nine years ago, at 40.

The amount of ADHD medication being dispensed in women had significantly increased since 2012, by 293%, according to the Ministry of Health data.

ADHD symptoms in women were often mistaken for other conditions, such as mood or personality disorders – this was Sylvester’s story.

Catherine Sylvester was diagnosed with ADHD nine years ago, at 40.

Ten years after first seeing a psychiatrist, she received an official diagnosis.

The process was neither cheap, nor easy. The Tauranga woman said she had spent $6000 on the medication process to date.

“It's such a flawed system,” she said.

Sylvester said the process for accessing ADHD medication “absolutely” needed to change.

The Green MP says the diagnosis has allowed her to forgive herself.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said some ADHD may be undiagnosed in Aotearoa compared with similar countries, although it was important to note that different diagnostic criteria may be used.

Recent research found dispensing of ADHD medication in Aoteaora remained lower than the worldwide pooled prevalence of the disorder, indicating that the medication is probably not over-dispensed, they said.

The spokesperson said they were aware of the challenges those with ADHD encountered when trying to access medication, and there was valuable work happening to improve treatment and medication access for those with ADHD.

Pharmac and Manatū Hauora Ministry of Health have agreed to look at changes to special authority rules and improving access to ADHD medicine, they said.

A Te Whatu Ora spokesperson said the number of prescriptions for any medication tended to address the level of demand in the community.

However, prescriptions were not a complete record of the incidence or prevalence, he said.