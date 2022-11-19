'Heartbreaking': Parents of sick 11-month-old want greater meningitis awareness

In October, then aged 10-months, Calvin Harris contracted pneumococcal meningitis. His family want greater awareness of pneumococcal disease and meningitis.

A cough quickly turned into a “horrible” few weeks for an Auckland family whose infant son contracted pneumococcal meningitis, requiring two emergency operations to remove parts of his skull.

In late October, then 10-month-old Calvin Harris​ – described by parents Sam Harris​ and Megan Berger​ as “one of the happiest babies” – started coughing. Overnight, he spiked a fever and wasn’t breathing well.

The couple took Calvin to Starship Hospital’s emergency department, where he was given paracetamol and ibuprofen. The next day Calvin’s fever rose to 40C, and he was vomiting – they rushed him back to ED, where he began seizing, his dad said.

An initial CT scan looked clear, but a second scan about 10 hours later showed his brain was “riddled” with infection. He was diagnosed with meningitis, caused by pneumococcal disease.

Harris said a doctor advised she’d never seen such “rapid progression” between scans in such a small window of time.

Pneumococcal disease is easily spread through coughing, sneezing and close contact.

Local pneumococcal disease can cause ear infections and sinusitis.

Supplied Dad Sam Harris says Calvin is “awesome” and was just starting to get his personality before getting unwell.

Invasive pneumococcal disease occurs if bacteria pass into the blood, resulting in a severe form of pneumonia, bacteraemia (blood infection), and meningitis (infection of the membranes covering the brain and spinal cord).

Harris said Calvin had undergone two brain surgeries to remove parts of his skull, due to pressure. A drain was inserted during the first surgery.

Two days later, a second was needed to give his brain more room. Without it “he would’ve died within a couple of hours”.

After being intubated for a week, Calvin is now breathing on his own again.

Calvin has been in HDU about a week, and has had a “few smiles, and even a little laugh”.

“It’s given us a bit of hope.”

Harris said Calvin, their first child, is “awesome”. Before becoming unwell, he was just starting to get his personality, and loved daycare and eating.

“He’s one of the happiest babies you’ll meet... We just love him so much.”

They won’t know the full extent of the damage to Calvin’s brain for approximately six months, but Harris said they faced a long road.

New Zealand’s immunisation schedule includes three pneumococcal vaccine doses – given at 6 weeks, 5 months and 12 months. Calvin was two months’ too young for his final dose.

“It’s heartbreaking.”

Harris said meningitis didn’t cross their minds until mentioned a “long way down the track” in hospital.

Harris wants people to know pneumococcal disease and meningitis can happen to anyone.

“If your kid is unwell, and you think maybe you should take them to the doctor, just do it. Don’t second guess it.”

The couple is staying at Ronald McDonald House and spend their days at Calvin’s bedside, alongside family who have travelled from the United States.

Harris' sister Stephanie set up a Givealittle page to help support them “settle in to their new normal”, raising $12,000 as of Friday evening.

The World Health Organisation says pneumococcal disease is the number-one vaccine-preventable cause of death among infants and children under 5.

Aotearoa’s current vaccine, Synflorix, helps protect against 10 types of Streptococcus pneumoniae​ bacteria.

From December 1, it will be replaced by Prevenar 13 (PCV13​), which covers 13 strains.

The change was announced by Pharmac on November 7. Previously, PCV13 was funded only for high-risk individuals.

Harris urged parents to do everything they can to avoid a similar fate: one baby dying or developing a severe disability was too many.

“We want as much awareness, and as much done as possible to prevent this from happening to anyone else.”

Symptoms of pneumococcal meningitis typically come on rapidly, and can include:

chest pain

chills

confusion

cough

headache

high fever

vomiting

weakness

agitation

irritability

rapid breathing

stiff neck.

In infants, the soft spot on the head (fontanel) may bulge outward.

For more information, visit the Meningitis Foundation website.