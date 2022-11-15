Covid-19: Daily cases exceed 4000 for the first time since mid-August

More than 4200 Covid-19 cases were reported on Tuesday. (File photo)

The number of daily Covid-19 cases has risen above 4000 for the first time in three months.

Ministry of Health data shows there were 4282​ daily cases reported on Tuesday – the highest single day since August 17, when there were 4622​ cases reported.

While the ministry moved to releasing only weekly Covid-19 updates from September, it still publishes daily case information online.

Covid-19 cases have stabilised in recent days, after “substantially increasing” since early October, in a “bump” which experts linked to removing restrictions.

As of the week ending November 13, there were about 59​ Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people – a 4%​ increase from the previous week (ending November 6).

This is in contrast to a week-on-week increase of 25% just a couple of weeks ago.

There have been a couple of days recently when cases crept closer to 4000, including 3913​ on November 7, and 3923​ on October 25.

The Ministry of Health’s latest Trends and Insights report, released on Monday with data from the week ending November 6​, said overall the key measures of infection – levels of viral RNA in wastewater and reported case rates – were stabilising.

However, it said it was likely over the new few weeks, cases, hospitalisations and mortality “will continue to increase to a new peak of the third wave”, the ministry said.

The size, timing and duration of the peak, and new baseline trends of cases, hospitalisations and deaths, was “currently uncertain”, it said.

A number of Omicron subvariants are circulating in the community, including: BA.2, BA.2.75, BA.4.6, BA.5, BQ.1.1 and XBB.

Stuff There are a handful of newer Omicron subvariants circulating in Aotearoa at present. While BA.5 remains dominant, its share of cases is slowly decreasing, officials say. (File photo)

There’s a lot of uncertainty around what impact these subvariants could have in a New Zealand context.

Modelling released last week suggested case numbers could rise to a peak of 11,000​ cases per day over December if new circulating variants drive a third wave, based on a number of assumptions.

But with more people infected in September and October than initially expected, it’s possible any following wave could be “lower and slower”, as more people have immunity than the model assumed.

Data also shows 20% of cases reported on Monday were reinfections, up from 10-11% three months ago.

From October 21-28, BA.5 accounted for 78%​ of sequenced community cases, followed by BA.2.75 (9%)​; BQ.1.1 (8%)​; BA.2 (3%)​; and BA.4.6 (2%)​.

University of Otago (Wellington) epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker said it was important to not put too much weight on numbers on a single day.

However, he said the rolling weekly average was “moving up” again indicating an overall “upward trend”.

A combination of loosening public health controls and waning immunity (from both vaccination and prior infection) were likely contributing to this, as opposed to a “dramatic” shift driven by a new variant, he said.

University of Auckland Associate Professor Siouxsie Wiles said there tended to be higher cases on a Tuesday, following a weekend, but the most recent case numbers did look larger than the last few weeks – suggesting there were more cases (or at least, more cases being reported).

Wiles also said there were a bunch of factors making it a “complicated” picture: a “whole selection” of variants, not just one or two; fewer public health measures and waning immunity.

“We can’t say any one of those things is responsible, they’re all feeding in.”