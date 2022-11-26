Routine eye test found a woman's large brain tumour and 'saved' her life

A routine eye check in May tipped doctors off to a large tumour on Stephanie Carr’s brain. She wants others to know how important getting eye tests can be, and urged people to not put them off.

NOTE: This article contains a post-surgical photograph some readers may be sensitive to.

On a Sunday morning, Stephanie Carr​ had a routine eye test. Less than 12 hours later she learned she had a tumour on her brain.

The 32-year-old had been “pretty slack” at getting her eyes checked in recent years, and her glasses were old and a bit “shoddy” – so she booked in to see an optometrist.

In the two months prior, the Auckland woman had been getting some blurred vision around the edges of her eyes, that blinking wouldn’t alleviate. She thought she was just tired, so wasn’t too concerned.

On May 29, a scan was taken of her eyes at Specsavers Massey. From the jump, optometrist Rukshani Wickramasinghe​​ had “alarm bells in my head”.

Between Carr’s scans, headaches and visual disturbances, Wickramasinghe knew it was “something quite severe”.

A slit-lamp examination – used to look inside the eye – showed her optic nerve was swollen and raised, and there was bleeding.

Wickramasinghe said Carr had papilloedema: increased pressure on the nerve, either from the brain or cerebrospinal fluid (liquid that flows around the brain and spinal cord).

She rushed Carr to Greenlane Hospital, where more tests were carried out, before a CT scan at Auckland City Hospital.

SUPPLIED Carr was diagnosed with a meningioma – a tumour which develops from the membrane covering the brain and spinal cord (the meninges).

The hospital was “very busy”, and it was about 8pm before a doctor came to speak with Carr and her partner, Deb, about the results.

Carr had a tumour on the front left side of her brain. She would need to be admitted, and get an MRI for a better understanding of what they were dealing with.

“It was surreal. It felt like it wasn’t happening to me.”

Things moved so fast: “In the morning I was fine, and in the evening I had a brain tumour.”

SUPPLIED/Stuff Carr, pictured in hospital after brain surgery, said the first month of her recovery was “pretty tough”. But now she has a new lease on life.

Carr had a meningioma: the most common type of head tumour. Most grow very slowly, often over years.

Doctors believe hers was growing since childhood – to a point it “couldn’t get much bigger”.

“It was a matter of months before I could’ve either lost my sight, or died.”

Within days, Carr underwent a 12.5-hour surgery, where surgeons cut her skull open from the top of her head to the middle of her left ear.

Meningiomas can be “sticky”, and surgeons had to leave a very small piece of the tumour behind, as it was connected to the main artery in the brain, she said.

“Luckily” the tumour wasn’t cancerous.

She was in hospital for nine days. The first weeks were “pretty tough” – even walking up and down stairs was draining.

She was off work, as an estimator for a cladding company, for four weeks, and has been unable to drive for six months.

But Carr “bounced back really fast”, and is feeling “better than normal”, with her “whole life ahead of me now – and a new quality of life too”.

She wanted people to know that eye tests can help with “a lot more than just your eyes”, and for people to not assume an eye issue is insignificant, or will just go away.

Carr said the appointment “saved my life” – and has made the “should’ve gone to Specsavers” slogan a running joke in her family.

Wickramasinghe said 90% of vision loss in Aotearoa can be prevented or treated if detected early.

Maintaining an eye test routine – recommended every two years, or more frequently if advised by an optician – can help save a person’s sight, or even their life, she said.

If you notice any difference in your vision, are over 65, or have started experiencing some abnormal symptoms, book in sooner, she said.