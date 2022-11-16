Māori and Pacific people over 40 eligible for second Covid-19 booster

The age of eligibility for second Covid-19 boosters is being reduced to 40 for Māori and Pacific peoples, health officials have announced in the first press briefing in two months.

Deputy Director-General and lead of the Public Health Agency Dr Andrew Old, Ministry of Health chief science advisor Dr Ian Town and Te Whatu Ora interim national medical director Dr Pete Watson held the briefing Auckland’s Middlemore Hospital on Wednesday.

It was the first dedicated Covid-19 press briefing since September 21.

Town said updated advice had been made to the Director-General of Health to lower the eligible age for Māori and Pacific peoples to receive their second booster to 40, from Friday, November 18.

Until now, only those over the age of 50 were eligible to receive their second booster, as well as health and disability workers over the age of 30.

Town said the recommendation was made as “clear evidence” showed the risk of death from Covid-19 for Māori and Pacific peoples was around twice that of the general population.

Māori and Pacific people also had a two to threefold increased risk of hospitalisation from Covid-19, Town said.

When asked whether officials considered expanding second boosters for everybody, Town said the focus had been on those at greater risk.

The risk of hospitalisation under the age of 40 was “really quite low”, he said – given the combination of the first booster and “hybrid-immunity boost” from BA.5 infection meant “we feel that’s sufficient for now”.

Old also recommended people “reconsider” mask use in certain settings, “beyond the mandate” required in healthcare.

He said the “three C’s” were a handy back-pocket guide to places where the risk of contracting Covid-19 was higher, and “masks continue to be recommended”.

These were closed, crowded or close contact places – such as public transport, Old said.

Cases had been stabilising in recent weeks, to a rolling average of just over 3000 per day. Wastewater also supported that trend of stabilisation, he said.

This comes after cases were “substantially increasing” since early October. Experts linked that “bump” to removing restrictions.

However, the number of patients in hospital with the virus had increased slightly as of midnight on Sunday, Old said.

At that stage, there were 339 people hospitalised with Covid-19, up from 322 the previous Sunday.

Old said it was “certainly too early to say whether the current plateau will be sustained”, and there were “some signs” cases were increasing again.

“The outlook for summer... at this point, remains uncertain.”

Old said the expected increase in cases and “increasingly unpredictable mix” of variants in the community meant we “need to keep our collective eye on the ball”.

Recent increases in cases meant, “as much as all wish it were the case”, Aotearoa was “not out of the Covid woods yet”, he said.

Old said officials were watching closely and planning for a possible continued increase in cases and hospitalisations to the end of the year.

It was “more challenging” now than it had been to predict what New Zealand’s Covid-19 outbreak would look like, amid new subvariants, waning immunity and use of antiviral medicine, he said.

While there was no evidence at this stage that newer circulating subvariants were leading to more severe disease, the likes of BQ.1.1 and XBB were showing a growth advantage – meaning they were starting to outcompete more established variants, such as BA.5, both here and abroad.

Recent modelling on the impact these Omicron subvariants could have suggested daily cases could be up to between 10,000-11,000 per day – similar to the July peak.

Under the assumptions made by Covid-19 Modelling Aotearoa, hospitalisations could also peak at about 100 per day, slightly higher than the mid-winter peak.

It comes as Tuesday saw the highest day of reported cases – 4282 – since August 17.

On Monday, the Ministry of Health reported 21,595 cases in the week from Monday, November 7 to Sunday, November 13.

There were about 59 cases per 100,000 people as of November 13, up 4% from the previous week, ending November 6, the ministry earlier advised.

Ahead of summer, Old urged people to think and plan for what they would do if they developed Covid-19 away from home.

He suggested people pre-order rapid antigen tests before they went away, and think about what would happen if they tested positive and needed to stay where they were.

That included considering packing a kit, including masks, RATs and prescription medicines they might need.