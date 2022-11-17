Infection experts to take aim at spreadable diseases through Te Niwha research network

Te Niwha will focus on infectious disease and create “a strong link between science and action,” Minister of Research, Science and Innovation Dr Ayesha Verrall said (file photo).

Whether it’s another pandemic or a measles outbreak, a new research platform aims to better prepare New Zealand to fight infectious diseases.

“A strong link between science and action” will mean better expertise and readiness when there are threats, Minister of Research, Science and Innovation Dr Ayesha Verrall said.

She launched the new platform – Te Niwha – at Tūrangawaewae Marae in Ngāruawāhia on Thursday.

The launch followed a Government announcement in December 2021 that the Institute of Environmental Science and Research and the University of Otago would host the $36 million project.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Te Niwha will create “a strong link between science and action,” Minister of Research, Science and Innovation Dr Ayesha Verrall said.

Verrall said a network of experts would work together on set research questions, but in collaboration with health services and the community.

“We know that technology can do amazing things, but it does nothing unless it can be deployed in the community.

“So really bringing the community into that research and development process strengthens the ability of research to have impact.”

She said equity was important because Covid-19 and other infectious diseases disproportionately affected Māori.

The platform aimed to improve the resilience of all communities, and make sure infectious diseases were tackled effectively and efficiently.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff The platform was launched at Tūrangawaewae Marae in Ngāruawāhia on Thursday.

“Its part of work we want to do in the science portfolio to make sure science has impact. That means starting your research with the people who will use it in the end, so that you are designing it for them.

“It’s incredibly important [to have research early on], and it gives us a shared language for being able to assess a situation and be able to take early action.”

Verrall said New Zealand faced the Covid-19 pandemic with plans based on Covid-19 being similar to the flu because of limited research.

She remembered a report from the World Health Organisation in February 2020 with information about the first cases in Wuhan, which said it was “similar to the flu but not quite like the flu” and people could spread it without symptoms.

“That really gave the clue that contract tracing would be part of the response, so those early pieces of data are really important,” Verrall said.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff “Our scientists did an amazing job through the pandemic, but there is still more that we can do,” Minister of Research, Science and Innovation Dr Ayesha Verrall said.

A platform like Te Niwha would have provided research that could help with the formulation of a national response.

“Science gives us the ability to have a real framework about what it is we are dealing with, even though there will always be uncertainties, and respond.

“Our scientists did an amazing job through the pandemic, but there is still more that we can do.”

Verrall said scientists planned to start with researching measles and immunisation.

ESR chief scientist Dr Brett Cowan said the platform built on the central role science played in managing New Zealand’s response to Covid-19.

“New Zealand can be very proud of its science-led response, which involved harnessing expertise from across the country to inform decision-making and support our communities.

“In doing so, we could see the benefit in a formal research platform that could bring the right expertise together to position us better for the future.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff The audience at the launch of Te Niwha.

University of Otago Deputy Vice‑Chancellor Professor Richard Blaikie said this research was needed to prepare for the future.

“We are proud to stand behind and support a platform which will be tasked with finding important answers for all New Zealanders.

“Through the work of this platform we aim to reach minority communities and differently-abled communities so as we develop more understanding of infectious diseases, they will be able to join us in developing future plans.”