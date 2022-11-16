What happened in the first Covid-19 press conference in two months

Covid-19 cases have been increasing over recent weeks. After four weeks of steady increases, the past two weeks have seen a “stabilisation” of numbers but cases in the past two days do show some signs of increasing again.

Health officials have just held the first Covid-19 outbreak briefing in nearly two months.

While most of it we already knew – cases are showing signs of increasing again amid a complicated variant soup, and modelling suggests daily cases could reach close to the July peak over summer if these variants take off – there were a couple of new bits. Here is what you need to know.

From Friday, Māori and Pacific peoples over the age of 40 will be eligible for their second Covid-19 booster – a change from the previous age of eligibility across all ethnic groups, of 50.

There are no other changes to second booster eligibility at this stage and Omicron bivalent boosters are still not set to be available this year.

As cases are starting to tick up, officials are also again recommending people mask up on public transport and other close-contact venues, “beyond the mandated requirement” in healthcare settings.

READ MORE:

* Māori and Pacific people over 40 eligible for second Covid-19 booster

* Covid-19: Daily cases exceed 4000 for the first time since mid-August

* Covid-19: Daily cases could peak at 11,000 if new variants cause another wave



The breakdown

The biggest change announced is that from November 18, second booster eligibility will be widened for Māori and Pacific peoples, as announced by Ministry of Health chief science adviser Dr Ian Town.

Recent data showed Māori and Pacific peoples faced twice the risk of death from Covid-19, and that this kicked in earlier than for other ethnic groups: from about 40.

But there was also a strong message from deputy director-general and lead of the Public Health Agency Dr Andrew Old that people “reconsider” mask use in certain settings, including closed, crowded, or close contact places, such as public transport.

MINISTRY OF HEALTH Officials say it's "too early to say" whether the current plateau in cases will be sustained, and the outlook over summer "remains uncertain".

With cases increasing and projected to continue increasing, Old’s message was: “Now is a good time, if you are a public transit user, to reconsider your own mask use in those settings.”

Old said the expected increase in cases, and “increasingly unpredictable” mix of variants in the community, meant we needed to keep our “collective eyes on the ball”.

It comes after Newsroom this week reported Cabinet was advised removing the mask requirement on public transport would increase hospital admissions by a quarter, and disproportionately impact Māori and Pacific peoples.

Newsroom on Tuesday revealed Old recommended the mask mandate remain in place for public transport and other “essential” close contact situations but ministers over-rode this, according to a document proactively released by the Ministry of Health.

Ross Giblin/Stuff There was a strong message for people to reconsider mask use in closed, crowded and close contact settings, such as public transport – after the mask mandate was scrapped in September. (File photo)

Officials also advised they were working on a “summer check-list” with specific recommendations, including around visiting elderly parents and Christmas parties, set to be published in the coming weeks.

By the numbers

Lowering the second booster eligibility age to 40 for Māori and Pacific peoples makes more than 63,000 people immediately eligible.

for Māori and Pacific peoples makes more than people immediately eligible. Second boosters can be given six months after a first booster, or three months after infection.

after a first booster, or after infection. Modelling suggests daily Covid-19 cases could peak at 11,000 per day, if new variants drive another wave.

per day, if new variants drive another wave. This same modelling suggests daily hospitalisations could peak at 100.

About 20% of all daily Covid-19 infections currently are reinfections – the highest they have been.

of all daily Covid-19 infections currently are reinfections – the highest they have been. 1 million people over the age of 16 have not yet had their first booster.

people over the age of 16 have not yet had their first booster. 820,000 eligible people over the age of 50 are still yet to get their second booster.

What next?

Old, quoting a recent statement by a modeller, said there would “almost certainly” be a continued rise in Covid-19 cases, but that the timing and height of this could vary widely, due to a number of variables.

The shape of the future outbreak is “uncertain” – as is how newer subvariants will behave in a New Zealand context and what role immunity from vaccination and recent infection will have.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Deputy director-general and head of the Public Health Agency Dr Andrew Old says New Zealand is in a strong position in its Covid-19 response but we are not yet out of the woods.

Old said three factors would dictate where things went next: waning population immunity, increasing prevalence of new variants, and changes in collective behaviour – the latter we can control.

He urged people to be up-to-date with their Covid-19 vaccine, and to continue to isolate and test.

Old said we were in a “strong position” to manage ongoing Covid-19 cases but reiterated “we are not out of the Covid woods yet”.

Learn more