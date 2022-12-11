What's Christmas like when you're battling an eating disorder?

Kate Van Elswijk, 25, has been struggling with her eating disorder since she was a child. (Video first published May 2022)

Christmas is imbued with the idea of eating, drinking, and celebrating, but for those with eating disorders the holiday season can be nothing short of terrifying.

The panic starts to sneak up around the middle of October, discussion on where you'll be going to eat and what you'll be having, feels all-consuming.

For Kate Van Elswijk​ it had been this way since she was young. Christmas meant anxiety and torment.

The 25-year-old can’t remember exactly when her destructive relationship with food began, but it was possibly as young as 5. She was diagnosed with anorexia nervosa at 12.

“Eating disorders don’t stop for Christmas,” she said.

“Everything revolves around food and eating, and when you have an eating disorder that is terrifying, it’s something you dread all year round.”

Van Elswijk said it was not just the volume of food she found difficult, but it was hard to eat around people, and eat food cooked by others.

“My biggest piece of advice is, you are never going to get this Christmas back, and you never know who is going to be there next year.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Van Elswijk is not alone – in fact, it’s though 100,000 New Zealander’s struggle with eating disorders.

While it was difficult letting food stay in the background, it was important, she said.

Involving family and friends in recovery has been an important practice too, she said.

“Everyone has struggles in life and having an eating disorder is nothing to be ashamed of, you need other people’s support to get through.”

“Put the scales away, so you don’t feel pressured to weigh yourself, and have an honest conversation with those around you. But also don’t feel pressured to try everything just because its Christmas.”

Van Elswijk is not alone. It’s thought 100,000 New Zealanders struggle with eating disorders, such as anorexia, bulimia, and binge-eating .

Nicki Wilson​, spokesperson for the Eating Disorders Association of New Zealand, expected contact with the support team to double over the holiday period.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Advocate Genevieve Mora​ can recall the struggle of Christmas when she was controlled by her eating disorder.

Advocate Genevieve Mora​​ ​runs a support group called Voices of Hope for those who are struggling.

Mora can recall the strain of Christmas when she struggled with her eating disorder.

There is a lot more food and people around, and a lot less structure which can make this period particularly difficult, she said.

It's the time of the year when a lot of comments about food and body image are made, and for people who have a fraught relationship with food and their bodies that can very problematic, she said.

“Eating disorders thrive in secrecy, so when you are surrounded by lots of people at Christmas it can be hard to continue those behaviours, which is a good thing, but also challenging when you are dealing with a disorder.”

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Keep the conversation away from food and body, she said. While certain comments can come from a place of love, they can be very difficult to hear, says Mora.

Overindulgence has become synonymous with Christmas and comments like “I’ll start again tomorrow” or “I can work this off after Christmas” can be triggering.

Keep the conversation away from food and body, she advised. While certain comments can come from a place of love, they can be very difficult to hear, she said.

But there are strategies.

“Reminding myself it is just one day, and it will pass,” said Mora.

“The reality is you have an eating disorder, and it is not something you can switch on and off.”

Annie Spratt Nicki Wilson, spokesperson for the Eating Disorders Association of New Zealand, said they expected contact with the support team to double over the Christmas, New Year’s Eve period.

Setting boundaries, and realistic goals, was also useful. Have a buddy, someone you can talk to if the day gets overwhelming, she said.

Wilson said there were simple tips parents and whānau can take to help the holiday period go more smoothly.

Plan and prepare for how to best support your loved one around the holidays, and ensure they can be included, she said.

“Ask your loved one how they are feeling about upcoming events or get togethers. Be open, and empathetic, allow them to share the challenges they anticipate may arise and what they are worried about.”

Kakenimages It was important to reduce surprises around the holidays, Wilson said.

It’s important to reduce surprises, she said.

“Uncertainty can cause increased anxiety in people struggling with an eating disorder. Preparation ahead of events to reduce surprises can be really helpful by allowing both you and your loved one to feel confident and clear about what to expect.”

Know who is going to be at lunch or dinner, know what’s on the menu and ensure there are “safe foods”, she said.

“Make a plan to be available to your person if they need you, some people find it helpful to have an agreed signal that gives the message.”

Parents could assist by helping others understand what is going on, and what they can do to make things easier for the person struggling, and for everyone else, she said.

“By giving others information and advice you are setting the scene for them to be prepared and even to play a part in supporting your loved one.”

