The annual New Zealand Health Survey offers an insight into the health of New Zealanders, across a range of metrics.

Nearly one in five adults are hazardous drinkers, more likely men.

Daily smoking is at an all-time low, but vaping is on the increase.

One in nine adults and almost a quarter of 15 to 14-year-olds experienced high or very high levels of psychological distress.

Aotearoa has recorded its lowest ever daily smoking rate, but the number of people being unable to get the psychological support they need is growing.

That’s according to results from the annual New Zealand Health Survey, published on Thursday.

The snapshot of Kiwi health, collected from 4434 adults and 1323 children (via their primary caregivers) between July 2021 and July 2022, shows:

19%​ of adults drank alcohol in a hazardous way

Daily smoking decreased from 16% in 2011/12​ to 8% in 2021/22​

Nearly one in 10 adults (9%)​ and 6%​ of children didn’t get the help they needed to deal with emotions, stress, mental health or substance use

Nearly seven in 10 adults​ and three-quarters​ of children got the recommended amount of sleep

More than one in 10 adults​ experienced high or very high levels of psychological distress

7%​ of adults couldn’t see a GP because they couldn’t get time off work

One in 30 adults (3.3%)​ couldn’t fill a prescription due to cost.

Nearly 1 in 5 are hazardous drinkers

In 2021/22, four in five adults (79.1%)​ drank alcohol in the past year – an increase from 78.5%​ the previous year.

Nearly one in five (18.8%)​ were hazardous drinkers: more likely men. There was no significant change in the overall rate.

In 2021/22, 18 to 24-year-olds​ had the highest prevalence of hazardous drinking (31%)​.

Asian adults had the lowest rate of hazardous drinking than other ethnic groups (6%), compared with: Māori (33%)​; Pacific (21%)​ and Pākehā/other (20%)​.

Nearly one in five Kiwis adults are hazardous drinkers – a rate which has remained relatively stable since 2015/16, when the current time series began.

More than half of 15 to 17-year-olds reported drinking in the past year (57%)​ – despite the legal purchasing age of 18. This rate hadn’t changed significantly since 2011/12.

Lowest daily smoking rate ever, vaping on the up

New Zealand’s daily smoking rate has fallen to an historic low of 8%​ of adults smoking daily, down from 9.4%​ a year ago. Daily vaping/e-cigarette use increased.

There was a big drop in daily smoking rates for Māori wāhine: A quarter​ of wāhine Māori smokers quit in the past 12 months, down from 24.1%​ last year to 18.2%.​

Daily smoking has halved over the past 10 years: down from 16.4%​ in 2011/12.

Adults living in the most socio-economically deprived areas were 4.3​ times more likely to be smokers.

An estimated 380,000​ adults (9.2%​ of respondents) were current smokers – smoking at least monthly – down from 10.9%​ in 2021/21.

In 2021/22, 8.3%​ of adults were daily vapers/e-cig users, up to 6.2%​ last year.

Vape use was highest among those aged 18-24 (22.9%)​; Māori (17.6%)​ and Pacific peoples (16.8%)​.

Distress and unmet need

One in nine adults (11.2%)​ reported experiencing high or very high levels of psychological distress in the past year – up from 9.6% in 2020/21.

This increased to 23%​ among young people aged 15-24, up from 5.1% in 2011/12​.

High or very high levels of psychological distress were more common in disabled adults than non-disabled adults: (32.8%​ and 9.2%​, respectively).

Māori and Pacific adults were also more likely to have experienced psychological distress in the past year as non-Māori/Pacific, and those living in deprivation.

Most adults experienced no/low (70.8%)​ or moderate (18%)​ levels of psychological distress in the four weeks prior to the 2021/22 survey.

Close to 9%​ of adults reported an unmet need for professional help for their emotions, stress, mental health or substance use last year, compared to 4.9% in 2016/17​ – with young adults (those aged 15-24)​ reporting the highest rates (16.2%)​ of unmet need for help.

Fruit and veg and food security

Half of adults (49.8%)​ met the fruit intake recommendation (2+ servings a day)​, and only 10%​ met the vegetable recommendation (5-5.5 servings daily)​.

Almost three-quarters​ of tamariki met the recommended fruit guidelines (1-2 servings) and 6.4%​ met the vege recommendations (2.5 to 5.5 servings)​.

Elenabs/Getty Images Only 10% of adults were eating the recommended daily intake of vegetables, the survey found.

Household food insecurity was more common in deprived neighbourhoods, the survey found.

More than 12%​ of children lived in households where food runs out “sometimes or often”, similar to last year – down from 20% in 2019/20​.

One in 10​ tamariki lived in households which sometimes or often use food banks or grants (similar to previous years), and 12.9%​ sometimes or often eat less because of lack of money for food.

Physical activity and obesity

Obesity – looking at height, weight and waist body size and blood pressure – was not measured in 2021/22 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

However, just over half of adults (51.9%)​ met physical activity guidelines, while nearly 13%​ did little or no activity last year.

Overall health and life satisfaction

Most Kiwis reported being in “good health” overall (88.4%​), similar to last year, and parents reported 98%​ of tamariki were in good health.

However, disabled adults were less likely to report being in good health than non-disabled adults.

Life satisfaction was also high overall, with 83.6%​ of adults rate their life satisfaction highly (at least seven out of 10)​.

Disabled adults, those living in the most deprived areas, and those aged 15 to 24 rated their life satisfaction lower than average.