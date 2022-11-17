Only 35% of Covid cases being reported, ministry says, after earlier saying it was 75%

About 35% of Covid infections are being reported as cases, according to wastewater testing. (File photo)

Only about a third of Covid-19 cases are being reported, the Ministry of Health says, after previously saying the figure was closer to 75%.

The ministry’s latest Trends and Insights report, released on Monday, said “approximately three quarters of infections are being reported as cases”, based on wastewater testing.

However, it has since said that “based on updated wastewater methodology”, about 35% of infections were reported as cases as of the week to November 2.

A ministry spokesperson said the 75% assessment used in its latest report “is now regarded as being at the high end of the range, and ... 35% is now viewed as more realistic”.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Daily cases exceed 4000 for the first time since mid-August

* Covid-19: About three-quarters of infections being reported, as 21,595 new cases announced

* Māori and Pacific people over 40 eligible for second Covid-19 booster



The ministry said the earlier figure was a “crude” estimate from an internal wastewater report provided to the ministry by the Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR).

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF Stratford testing and vaccination pop-up clinics weren't awfully busy on Saturday, following the announcement of a Covid-19 positive wastewater sample on Friday, but that didn't slow iwi down. (Video first published November 2021)

The change would be reflected in next week’s report, the spokesperson said.

The report where the 75% information was published remained live on the Ministry of Health website, on Thursday afternoon.

Earlier in the year, wastewater testing suggested about 65% of infections were being reported as cases, the ministry said.

Covid-19 modeller and University of Auckland senior lecturer Dr Dion O’Neale said it appeared officials misinterpreted a relative change as an absolute number: “an easy mistake to make”.

Supplied Dr Dion O’Neale said the case ascertainment rate at this stage is likely closer to 30%.

Recent work by ESR showed the case ascertainment rate (how many infections officials didn’t know about, compared with those they did know about) was about 75% of what it used to be, O’Neale said.

To accurately know the case ascertainment rate, officials needed to know the true number of infections – which, in the absence of a Covid infection survey, they didn’t have, he said.

However, work Covid-19 Modelling Aotearoa was doing with ESR backed up the fact that while the case ascertainment rate might have been about 60% earlier in the year, it was roughly half of that now, O’Neale said.

If everyone in Aotearoa was doing a RAT once a week and reporting their results, you’d expect the case ascertainment rate in the ballpark of 75%.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Covid-19 cases have been stabilising, but are projected to continue increasing, health officials said this week. (file photo)

That rate wasn’t 100% because RATs “aren’t perfect” if a person was testing a too early or too late.

If every single person was to test every day, the case ascertainment rate might be closer to 90-95%, he said.

The change over time could be due to a combination of things: people testing less than earlier in the year, or reporting less, O’Neale said.

He noted some people with Covid-19 were asymptomatic, so wouldn’t know to test.

The ministry said evidence suggested about 40% of infections are asymptomatic.