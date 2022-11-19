Seven-year-old with deteriorating condition to wait two more months for surgery

Te Atarangi Teu-Whittaker, 7, awaits three major surgeries or scoliosis, kyphosis and for her hip dysplasia. She has lost her ability to crawl on the ground or move using a walker.

A 7-year-old girl crippled with a deteriorating condition finally has a surgery date, but her family fears it will be too late.

Te Atarangi Teu-Whittaker, who has a severely curved spine and large pigeon chest, and has been waiting for three lifesaving surgeries for more than nine months, is set to undergo surgery at Starship Hospital on January 10.

Her family had been hopeful of securing a date before Christmas. The Marton girl’s rapid decline meant each additional day or week of waiting was a dagger.

Her mother Stevie Whittaker said the operation was still two months away, which was a very long time given Te Atarangi’s fragile state, and “anything could happen”.

“We just want our happy girl back again.”

The family would leave for Auckland a few days before the surgery. Te Atarangi would be put on breathing machine to assist her lungs before the operation.

DAVID UNWIN Stevie Whittaker, mother of Te Atarangi Teu-Whittaker, 7, is frustrated at the lack of communication and time-frame for the surgery her daughter desperately needs.

Te Atarangi was diagnosed with Cerebellum Ataxia when she was 18 months old. Ataxia leads to poor muscle control that causes clumsy voluntary movements and affects motor skills.

She needs three major surgeries for scoliosis, kyphosis and for her hip dysplasia.

The girl’s nannie Belinda Tui Whittaker said the family had again been left disappointed.

“The surgeon had asked us, after physically seeing Te Atarangi and seeing how progressive her curve and pigeon chest has become, ‘when do you want the surgery?’ We said right now.

“We told him again, you can see for yourself how bad she has got [since]our appointment in July and Te Atarangi only gets worse not better. She is now on a feeding tube.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Te Atarangi is facing major surgery for scoliosis and kyphosis, but her family says it is taking too long.

Te Whatu Ora Te Toka Tumai Auckland's Starship director of surgical, critical care and cardiac John Beca said the hospital’s clinical teams had spoken directly with Te Atarangi’s whānau about the next steps in her treatment plan, answered their questions, and would continue to do so.

"Treatment plans for complex surgeries often involve multi-disciplinary teams, across multiple departments. Once children are on the wait list for surgery, they’re prioritised based on greatest clinical need.

"If whānau feel there has been changes they are worried about they should talk to their family doctor, local specialist or with their Starship contact person."

Supplied Te Atarangi Teu-Whittaker leaving on an aeroplane to a doctor's appointment at Starship Children Hospital in Auckland on December 11.

Te Atarangi's classmates at Lytton Street School in Feilding held a “crazy hair day” on Friday to raise money to support the family, while a Givealittle had so far received almost $5000 in donations.

Stevie Whittaker said, “We are truly humbled by all the love you [people] have shown us. It is overwhelming to see how many people care.”