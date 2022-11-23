What Nadine Higgins learned from ‘emotional’ fertility battle: 'Arm yourself with info'

Generally Famous is proudly brought to you by Trade Depot.

After years on an “emotional roller coaster”, fulltime broadcaster turned financial coach Nadine Higgins encourages people facing fertility issues to “arm themselves with information”.

Higgins, who has been open about her and husband Dan’s struggles to get pregnant, tells Simon Bridges on his Generally Famous podcast about the toll of their journey over the past four years.

The former Breakfast presenter, now a stand-in co-host of The Project, admits her and Dan “naively…thought it would be like they warn you about in school...”

Jason Dorday/Stuff Nadine Higgins says her fertility journey has been an "emotional roller coaster".

“In the past couple of years, we've been doing IVF (in-vitro fertilisation). We were lucky enough to get pregnant last year, but unfortunately during lockdown, we lost it.

“I feel like we've had doses of emotional whiplash along the way, because there is this journey of hope and despair, and then another roadblock that you didn't see coming.

“We live in hope.”

Jason Dorday/Stuff Nadine Higgins and Simon Bridges swapped tips on the best way to control audiences at corporate MC gigs.

The 36-year-old, who also hosted Seven Sharp during a distinguished fulltime TV career, wishes she started the IVF process knowing more about it, including the cost.

“I've sort of taken to telling the younger women around the office… that they need to arm themselves with information.

“I'm telling them... ‘go have a conversation with your mum and ask her whether she struggled to get pregnant, ask her if she had endometriosis or polycystic ovaries’.

“I had endometriosis and found out my mother had had it too and that she struggled to get pregnant [before having Nadine at 32].”

BEVAN READ/stuff.co.nz A 15 year old pre op trans gender is thankful her fertility can be held for the day she may want a family.

Higgins hopes sharing her story will stop others struggling to get pregnant from feeling lonely.

“Someone at work said to me, ‘why are you so open about this?’ I just kind of feel that it's lonely enough without treating it as if it's a dirty little secret.

“It's no one's fault, it just is and by talking about it I've met lots of other people who are on the journey.”

Jason Dorday/Stuff Simon Bridges recalled meeting Nadine Higgins during a Top Gear-themed event.

The downside of being open is that some people have offered unhelpful advice.

“I can't count the number of people who have said to me, ‘don’t worry Nadine, you're still so young, you can have babies in your 40s’. And some women do, but that's not necessarily the case for everyone.

“Based on the tests I've had done, I need to complete my family by 38, which was a terrifying thing to hear, especially now that I'm 36-and-a-half.”

To listen to the full interview, in which Nadine also speaks about her new career, her best (and worst) celebrity interviews, and the time Ali Mau came to her rescue, visit stuff.co.nz/generallyfamous or wherever you get your podcasts.

There’s a new episode of Simon Bridges: Generally Famous at 5am each Wednesday. Follow the show on Apple, Spotify or any other podcast app to get instant, automatic access to the latest episode.