40% of young Kiwis considered suicide or self-harm in past year, survey finds

Three-quarters of young Kiwis felt stressed and unable to cope in the past year, with 40% saying they have seriously considered suicide or self-harm.

That’s according to research from an international mental health survey, published on Wednesday.

Ipsos surveyed more than 20,000 people across 34 countries, including 1000 Kiwis aged 18 and over.

The research revealed almost two-thirds (63%) of young New Zealanders (18 to 35) surveyed felt sad or hopeless almost every day for two weeks or more, and 51% felt stressed to the point they could not go to work.

While younger Kiwis are more likely to be anxious and depressed, results for those aged 35 to 49 were also of concern – 61% said they’ve felt stressed to the point they could not cope, and 30% reported feeling suicidal.

One in four (25%) New Zealanders surveyed had "seriously considered" suicide or hurting themselves in the past year

The Mental Health Foundation (MHF) said the survey results are "a massive wake-up call" for all politicians.

CEO Shaun Robinson​ said for decades politicians have failed the mental health needs of Kiwis.

“New Zealand’s approach to mental health is not working. The transformation process is not working, and New Zealanders know it is not working.”

STUFF Speaking in Christchurch, Health Minister Andrew Little said the Budget included a $100m investment in mental health over four years. (First published May 17, 2022)

He said these results should be "jolting" leaders into a national response on the scale of Covid-19.

“We have a crisis in young people’s mental health in particular.”

Worries about personal finance is now considered to be the factor having the most impact on New Zealanders' mental wellbeing, which Ipsos says could be due to the increased cost of living.

While globally, most people saw mental health as just as important as their physical health, the report showed New Zealanders don’t think the health system prioritises their mental wellbeing.

However, those under the age of 50 are more likely to think about their mental health compared to this time last year and more often than the global average.

There was also increasing willingness to ask for help from family, friends and professionals, the survey found.

But Robinson said, with long waiting times and mental health “down the priority list”, people often couldn’t get the professional help they need.

"Governments already know about this crisis through research like Youth19. Our politicians and health leaders should have taken decisive action years ago. They did not."

Where to get help