Why is there no male birth control pill, and will one (ever) exist?

For decades, the burden of birth control (particularly hormonal contraception) has largely fallen on women and people with the capacity for pregnancy – not their partners. Will this always be the case?

Six decades ago, one of the most socially significant advances in modern medicine hit the market: the female hormonal contraceptive pill.

Going “on the pill’ gave people with the capacity for pregnancy control and choice over their fertility, allowing many to stay in the workforce, pursue education and delay childbirth.

Today more than 922 million people​ of reproductive age (or their partners) use a raft of contraceptives: there are arm implants, copper or plastic devices that sit in the uterus, tablets, patches, injections and surgical procedures.

For those who make sperm, there are condoms and vasectomies. That’s it – though not for a lack of trying.

“Even us in the game scratch our heads why it’s taking so long,” sexual and reproductive health specialist Dr Simon Snook​ says.

Before we dig into the outlook, let’s start with a biology 101 refresher.

From puberty, people born male produce millions of sperm cells every day – about 1500​ per second.

When stimulated for sex, sperm mix with seminal fluid to form semen, containing roughly 150 million​ sperm per millilitre.

SUPPLIED Sexual and reproductive health specialist Dr Simon Snook says there is plenty of work in the pipeline on contraceptives for people who produce sperm. But it’s not straightforward, scientifically or sociologically.

There are three ways to affect a sperm producer’s fertility: blocking the physical process (condoms, or vasectomy); turning off sperm production; or affecting sperm, so they aren’t functional.

The brain puts out chemicals called luteinising hormone and follicle stimulating hormone, which tell the testicles to produce hormones (testosterone) and sperm.

Giving hormones externally signals to the brain there are plenty of hormones, so not to produce any more. Therefore, the testes and ovaries don’t produce eggs or sperm.

Scientists have been doing this with the contraceptive pill (containing oestrogen and/or progestogen) since 1960​. The same can be done for people who produce sperm easily enough, using testosterone or progesterone.

So why aren’t we doing that?

There are a couple of reasons, Snook explains. One is a numbers game.

From puberty to menopause, people with uteruses release one egg roughly each month.

Sperm-producing people, however, make up to 50 million sperm a day.

“Turning off one egg... is probably a little bit more foolproof than turning off every single one of 50​ million sperm per day.”

That said, it is possible. Before getting a vasectomy, doctors run tests to see if the patient has sperm – many taking testosterone therapy often don’t.

STUFF Continuous use of the oral contraceptive pill is safe and reduces the risk of pregnancy.

“We see in real life this stuff does work at turning [sperm] off.”

But there are side effects. Depending on the hormones used, people have reported depression, weight gain, loss of libido and other weight problems – “all sorts of things [people who make sperm] might not be keen on”.

And it isn’t fail-safe: sometimes fertility doesn’t pick up again when testosterone use ceases, so it’s not necessarily reversible.

“But...” I hear you ask, “don’t women to put up with all these and more, every month, for decades?”

In short: yes. Pill packets carry lengthy potential side effects lists, including nausea, stomach pain, weight changes, headache/migraines, mood changes/depression, breast tenderness and even blood clots.

An “ideal” male pill needs to be effective, cheap, easy to use, readily available, reversible, free of serious side effects and commercially viable.

Supplied Approval of the first hormonal contraceptive pill in 1960 is widely regarded as having been revolutionary for women and people with the capacity for pregnancy.

Historically, the potential market for such products was thought to be small, stifling activity and investment by pharmaceutical companies.

Nearly three-quarters of all reported funding for contraception research and development globally in 2018 were products intended for “female end-users” ($46 million)​, and $9.2m​ allocated for ‘male’ users.

But there’s work under way.

In the United States, a dollop of gel applied to the shoulder blades daily is showing promise in phase II trials. The NES/T gel is hormone-based, containing Nestorone (segesterone acetate) and testosterone.

Researchers report Nestorone lowers sperm production to less than 1​ million sperm per millilitre, compared to the typical 15-200​ million per ml, and sperm levels return to normal about four months after ceasing use.

Stuff There are far fewer contraceptive options for men and people who make sperm – they’re limited to condoms and vasectomies.

If NES/T reaches phase III, the team will be in uncharted​ territory – no male birth control trial in the US has made it that far. But phase III trials can take a number of years, and many drugs fail at this stage.

Across the ditch, Melbourne researchers are trialling a hydrogel injected into the vas deferens to block sperm – which dissolves in approximately two years – tracking 25 men​ for three years.

There’s another potential avenue, looking at whether any proteins involved in sperm production could be “attacked”. An animal study in this space has shown some promise.

A survey by US Male Contraceptive Initiative found consumers were twice as likely to prefer a non-hormonal method (80%)​ over a hormonal one (38%)​.

123rf People with uteruses balance the potential side effects of birth control against the risk of an unplanned or unwanted pregnancy. The burden isn’t quite the same for those who produce sperm, experts say.

It’s not just science – sociology comes into it too.

People with the capacity for pregnancy know from early on that they’ll need to use birth control if they want to be sexually active without the risk of pregnancy – so lump the side effects that come with it.

The burden is different between sexes.

If you have a uterus, you’re balancing side effects of birth control against the risks of pregnancy – which can harm and even kill people, not to mention the lifelong commitment of raising a child.

If you don’t have the bits needed to get pregnant, you might be less willing to take a pill or product that could make you feel a bit crap, or be trusted to routinely take a medication that doesn’t directly affect you.

Dr Tracy Morison​, health psychology researcher at Massey University, says the “feminisation” of contraceptives is entrenched in society.

SUPPLIED Massey University health psychology researcher Dr Tracy Morison says there are both social and practical reasons why birth control has largely been targeted to one sex.

Research shows contraception is widely considered a rite of passage, one expected of “responsible” women.

While studies show heterosexual men would be willing to use contraceptives in certain circumstances, some women in Morison’s research expressed reservations about trusting men to be responsible for contraception.

Morison says there needs to be a “fundamental shift” in how we perceive contraception, sexuality and reproduction, away from being viewed as “women’s issues”.

Social context changes, and a desire for “male” contraception, “will help shift the market,” she says.

Work on the contraceptive pill started in the 1930s and took 20-30 years to come to fruition. There’s been a much later start for those who produce sperm.

“It’s early days,” Snook says.

“I think we’re still years away from something regularly available and trusted.”