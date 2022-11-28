The cruellest tax: Clipping the ticket on unfunded cancer drugs

Cromwell mother of two and Stuff journalist Jo McKenzie-Mclean was diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer. (Video first published in July 2021)

Jo McKenzie-McLean’s life was turned upside down after a stage 4 bowel cancer diagnosis. In Stuff’s Jo vs Cancer podcast, the mother-of-two and Stuff journalist offers frank – and sometimes darkly funny – insights into life with an incurable illness.

It was one number on a long list of invoices. Right at the bottom. Something most of us might have skipped over as our eyes darted to the final total.

Jo McKenzie-McLean, who has bowel cancer, has paid hundreds of thousands of dollars for life-extending drugs. This particular number represented part of that cost. But it was what it was for that she found the most galling: in addition to not covering the cost of her drugs, the New Zealand government was charging her GST.

“We were quite stunned,” she said. “The [list] that we looked at; $21,000 had come off on GST. And we were kind of like, oh my God, that could have paid for one of my treatments.”

McKenzie-McLean, who shares her story in Stuff’s new podcast Jo vs Cancer, was diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer in 2021. She estimates she has spent $200,000 on such treatments. Some of the drugs she has used are publicly funded, but because she chose private treatment soon after her diagnosis, nothing is covered, to prevent double-dipping.

Paying the full cost of such expensive drugs is one thing. Watching the government do nothing but clip the ticket is another.

“I was thinking, shit, that money could extend someone's life,” she said. “And I think it’s really unfair and quite outrageous that the government won’t fund drugs that can improve the quality and quantity of somebody’s life.”

McKenzie-McLean is not alone. The issue of GST exemptions for unfunded drugs has come up before, but the Government is resolute in its resistance. “There are no plans to make changes to GST to allow more exemptions,” Finance Minister Grant Robertson said. “GST exemptions are complex, create distortions and would take some time to implement.”

The debate is really a digression within a wider one: New Zealand’s comparatively poor public funding of medicine which, critics claim, forces people with advanced cancer into an unenviable dilemma: “Do I die early or do I die in debt?”, as one advocate put it.

In New Zealand, drugs are funded through Crown agency Pharmac. Each year it has to decide which medicines, vaccines and devices will be covered by the taxpayer. For 2021-22, its budget was $1.085 billion. Inevitably, some miss out. One hundred and thirteen funding proposals sit on Pharmac’s options for investment list – assessed but unfunded.

Pharmac doesn’t venture an opinion on GST exemptions for medicines – “We do not have oversight of the private market,” director of operations Lisa Williams said – but noted that its budget increase this year was its largest ever. “It means that we can keep making more medicines available to more New Zealanders,” Williams said. Boosts of $71 million and $120m are planned for the next two financial years.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Jo McKenzie-McLean has spent about $200,000 paying privately for cancer treatment, including GST.

Critics, like Patient Voice Aotearoa chairperson Malcolm Mulholland, are cynical about this. Parroting raw funding increases, Mulholland said, deliberately misses the point. “I want us to get to a point where we can agree by what metric we are measuring how much money Pharmac should be receiving,” he said.

Mulholland has a petition before Parliament calling for the Government to double, then triple, Pharmac’s budget. “If we were to do that we would then be average in terms of spend with the rest of the developed world.”

In the meantime, he doesn’t buy the “too complicated” line for dismissing GST exemptions. “Nobody would begrudge the government doing this,” he said. “I don’t think you’re going to open up a Pandora’s Box and see a massive queue outside the door of the Beehive [of people saying], ‘We want GST removed for X, Y and Z’.”

David Unwin/Stuff Malcolm Mulholland says the GST exemption issue is part of a wider problem of chronic under-funding of drugs in NZ.

McKenzie-McLean has relied on fundraising and crowdfunding campaigns to raise the money she needs to pay for her treatment. “The government is taking the cream off that,” she said. “They are taking thousands of dollars from … people [that] have donated for our treatment.”

Initially, she was embarrassed asking friends, and strangers, for help, but softened once she accepted there was no alternative if she wanted to extend her life. But one ill feeling was replaced by another: she would be one of the lucky few who didn’t have to die early, or in debt.

“My oncologist said that the majority of people aren’t in my position,” McKenzie-McLean said.

“It’s awful. I almost felt guilty.”

