Hepatitis A: Two more cases reported, nearly half hospitalised overall

Two​​ new cases of hepatitis A have been detected in the past week linked to the recent imported frozen berry outbreak, as officials say they still can’t be “absolute” about the source.

It brings the total number of confirmed, local cases linked to the outbreak to 28​​, according to the Ministry of Health. Of these, 12​​ (43%)​​ have required hospital care.

As of November 24, 26​​ cases have an identical, or very similar sequence profile – indicating they likely came from the same source. Sequencing of the remaining two​ cases is pending.

Three​ cases with the outbreak sequence profile did not report consuming berries, and were likely due to secondary transmission, officials said.

Hepatitis A is spread by contact with faeces from an infected person. It can be passed on through poor personal hygiene (such as when people don’t wash their hands properly), contaminated food and close personal contact.

The secondary household attack rate of hepatitis A (referring to the spread of disease in a family or household) is approximately 20​%.​

Ricky Wilson/Stuff To date, there have been 28 locally-acquired cases of hepatitis A have been linked to an outbreak from imported frozen berries.

In early October, Pams – a New Zealand division of supermarket giant Foodstuffs – announced a voluntary recall of half a dozen imported frozen berry products from Serbia, as a precaution.

New Zealand Food Safety earlier advised that testing of leftover berries from the home of one of the cases linked to the outbreak revealed hepatitis A was present.

Although this result supported the recall and assumption that Serbian berries were implicated in the current outbreak, it was “not enough” on its own “to be absolute about the source of outbreak”, it said.

The advice to consumers is to continue to take extra care with frozen berries, and to heat-treat them to kill any potential virus.

Ways to do this include briefly boiling frozen berries before eating them or, if you have a food thermometer, ensuring cooking temperatures exceed 85C for one minute. Heated berries can be safely refrozen for later use.