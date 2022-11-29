Monkeypox: Global shortage may impact ability to begin vaccinations this year

Pharmac has finalised an agreement to secure monkeypox vaccine Jynneos for New Zealand, but when it’ll be available, how many doses we’ll be getting, and who these will be used for is still unclear. (file photo)

“Major” global supply constraints of monkeypox vaccine may impact New Zealand's ability to begin vaccinations this year, officials say.

Last month, Te Whatu Ora (Health New Zealand) advised it was working to secure a national supply of MPX vaccine Jynneos, but that this was not expected to be available in Aotearoa until December.

While at this stage New Zealand is still preparing for a first shipment of vaccines to arrive before the end of 2022, global supply issues may affect delivery times and “impact the ability to begin vaccinations this year”, a spokesperson this week told Stuff.

Details of who will be eligible for the vaccine, the number of doses ordered, and how they will be made available were also still being finalised, and would be confirmed “as soon as possible”, they said.

There have been 36​ confirmed cases of MPX in New Zealand in the global outbreak to date – 26​ of which were community transmission.

Te Whatu Ora said it was continuing to develop its response to MPX and was working alongside Pharmac, which had finalised an agreement securing a vaccine.

However, the agency was “unable to provide that level of detail” when asked which vaccine Aotearoa is set to receive.

“Preparations are well advanced to enable vaccinations once the vaccines are in New Zealand, and all requirements have been completed,” the spokesperson said.

Exact timing was dependent on global supply issues “being resolved”, as well quarantine and quality assurance requirements that must be met before a vaccine can be administered in New Zealand, they said.

Once all the necessary requirements are met, officials will be working “at pace” to distribute the vaccine.

Smallpox/MPX vaccine Jynneos (also known as Imvanex) is made by only one company in the world: Bavarian Nordic​ in Denmark.

Prior to the MPX outbreak, the vaccine has been a niche product, given smallpox was eradicated in 1980.

This means there wasn’t a huge store just ready to go. Doses initially used in the MPX outbreak response were from emergency stockpiles, created to respond to an accidental or deliberate release of smallpox.

As of November 16, close to 80,000 laboratory-confirmed cases of MPX had been recorded across 110 countries, according to the World Health Organisation’s latest monitoring report.

Fifty people with MPX have died in the outbreak worldwide.

New Zealand health officials say the general risk of MPX remains “very low”.

While anyone can get MPX, overseas it has mostly impacted the MSM (men who have sex with men) community, and people who have sex with MSM. There is a higher risk for these communities.

The MPX outbreak was declared a public health emergency of international concern by WHO in July.