Slip, slop, slap - it's not just a jingle

The official start to summer is nearly upon us. Lynette Hunt, CEO of the Skin Cancer College Australasia, explains why we’re entering a particularly dangerous time this year.

Opinion: What does the great New Zealand summer mean to you? Perhaps beaches, barbecues, pohutukawas in bloom, and time away from the office.

Would you add skin cancer to that list?

New Zealand and Australia share the dubious honour of having the world’s highest rates of skin cancer. Every year in NZ, more than 500 deaths are due to skin cancer, with more New Zealanders dying from melanoma than in road crashes.

Our geography, and the thinness of the ozone layer above both our countries, helps to explain this situation. NIWA officials recently advised that UV index levels have risen by up to 10 percent around Auckland over the last month compared with last year.

And yet we know that most skin cancers are preventable. The mantra of slip, slop, slap and wrap is well known to many Kiwis. We should add another element to it – see your GP.

New Zealand’s GPs and other primary care workers are at the front line in the ongoing fight to detect and treat preventable skin cancers. Many in New Zealand are unaware that your GP can diagnose and manage skin cancer if they are trained in the practice. GPs can be accessed early and locally, making them your best resource to detect skin cancer before it becomes critical.

The Skin Cancer College Australasia supports New Zealand GPs with training and accreditation in skin cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Trained GPs bring experience, awareness and technology to help their patients head off skin cancer. This includes the correct use of a dermatoscope, a hand-held tool that enables your GP to examine a patient’s skin and look for those tell-tale signs of skin cancer.

Dermoscopy is a non-invasive technique that is both powerful and painless. It assists with early diagnosis of many types of skin cancer.

This early diagnosis is the key in effectively treating skin cancer. An online platform that connects accredited doctors across New Zealand and Australia means they can discuss the latest in skin cancer treatment and diagnosis.

This is especially important for our rural doctors, as they are relatively isolated and sometimes the only trained skin cancer doctor in the area. The College is now pushing hard for greater support and recognition of this front-line role, and the dedication our GPs bring to it.

These GPs are extremely able and committed and have helped thousands of New Zealanders to have their skin cancers diagnosed and treated mostly without the need for expensive, or extensive, specialist or hospital treatment.

Summer is all about taking a load off, relaxing and enjoying time with those closest to you.

Identifying skin cancer early will allow you to make the most of this precious time. A thorough skin check by a trained GP will give you peace of mind and help you to get the most out of our long, hazy and lazy days – but always remember to slip, slop, slap and wrap!