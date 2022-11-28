Covid-19: Ministry of Health reports 27,076 new weekly cases

The Ministry of Health will release an update on the state of the country's Covid-19 outbreak from 1pm.

There have been 27,076 new community Covid-19 cases reported in the past week, an increase from 24,068 cases a week ago.

The Ministry of Health gave the update, covering the period from November 21 to November 28 on Monday afternoon.

There were 328 people in hospital with the virus as of midnight on Sunday, 10 of whom were in an intensive care or high dependency care unit.

The ministry also reported 58 deaths with Covid over the past week. Of these, 30 were attributed to Covid-19 (either as the underlying cause or a contributory cause). Categorisations of 28 were not yet available.

READ MORE:

* The downfall of the Covid mask-basking diehard

* Why our Covid-19 hospitalisation and death statistics aren't clear-cut



Of the 58 people who died this week: three were from Northland, 19 were from Auckland, six were from Waikato, two were from Bay of Plenty, five were from Wellington region, two were from MidCentral, nine were from Canterbury, two were from South Canterbury, four were from Southern.

Tairawhiti, Hawke's Bay, Whanganui and Nelson Marlborough all also had one death reported in each reagion.

The seven-day rolling average of deaths in the past week is 4, the ministry said.

In the past week a total of 24,018 people recovered from Covid-19, while 222 people were reinfected.

TVNZ Jack Tame woken up to fill in for Matty McLean last minute on Breakfast due to covid.

The week before there were 40 deaths, 28 attributed to Covid, with 11 not yet categorised and one person classed as not dying from Covid.

Of the latest deaths, one was in their 20s and two were in their 30s, two were in their 40s, two were in their 50s, eight were in their 60s, 18 were in their 70s, 16 were in their 80s and nine were aged over 90.

Total number of deaths attributed to Covid was 2182, the ministry said.

Waitematā has the highest number of cases reported in the last week, with 4027, followed by Counties Manukau with 3455.

The four regions with the next highest numbers of cases are Auckland at 3005, Canterbury at 2970, Waikato at 2319 and Capital & Coast at 1984.