Mental health service failed to provide culturally appropriate care

An Auckland woman died after Counties Manukau District Health Board district failed to provide her with appropriate care. (File photo)

An Auckland mental health service failed to provide a Cook Islands Māori woman with culturally appropriate care before her death, a report has found.

On Monday, Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Vanessa Caldwell found Te Whatu Ora – Counties Manukau, formerly Counties Manukau District Health Board, in breach of the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights for failures in its care of the woman, referred to as Ms A.

In 2017, Ms A, who was in her thirties, was referred to Counties Manukau mental health service for severe anxiety.

She identified herself to staff as being Cook Islands Māori.

READ MORE:

* Auckland woman left with facial scarring after botched laser treatment

* Woman left needing wheelchair after ambo staff fail to diagnose spinal injury

* Failures in care provided to woman in Timaru Hospital emergency department



Ms A, had a history of mental health concerns, and had spent time as an inpatient at an acute mental health facility.

Despite her being seen by staff for nearly three months, her cultural needs were not assessed, and she was not provided with culturally safe care, Caldwell found.

On one occasion, a client history form, which specifically asked about cultural identity – including past input from specialist cultural services, was left blank by staff.

Stephen Forbes/Stuff Despite her being seen by staff at Counties Manukau for nearly three months her cultural needs were not assessed.

Staff also did not contact Ms A’s former district health board for her clinical records from an inpatient admission in 2012.

Close to three months after being initially being referred to Counties Manukau, Ms A was found unconscious on the floor of her home.

She was admitted to the critical care complex unit, but died a few days later.

Ms A’s mother, Mrs B, said there had been “an absence of an appropriate cultural response”.

Mrs B said the family held a worldview of cultural values where whānau were “the cornerstone of one’s world”.

“The evidence reveals that [Ms A] was treated as an individual and she ‘stood alone’, thereby increasing the risks around support and well-being for her.”

“Doesn’t matter where we come from anywhere in the world, family is the most important culture to us, we weren’t involved in this,” she said.

Caldwell was critical of the “multiple failures” by staff to consider and assess Ms A’s cultural needs adequately.

Under Right 1(3) of the Code people have the right to be provided with services that account for their needs, values, and beliefs of different cultural, religious, social, and ethnic groups.

“CM has a duty to provide care that takes into account the needs of different cultural groups.

“It must provide care that is culturally appropriate, in coordination with other services as required.”

Caldwell recommended Counties Manukau district provide Ms A’s whānau with a formal written apology, and conduct an audit of 30 Pacific and Māori mental health and addiction patients from the past year, and report back.

Following these events Counties Manukau’s Mental Health and Addiction service made multiple changes to the structure and delivery of its services, including the creation of Pacific and Māori Cultural Liaison teams.

They also developed an “Initial Psychiatric Assessment” guideline which included discussion on the importance of culture in care and an initial assessment that considered how an individuals' culture impacts their presentation and assessment.

Counties Manukau District Health Board has been contacted for comment.