Physiotherapist facing disciplinary charge over alleged touching of teen patient

A physiotherapist has been called before the Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal facing allegations he acted in an inappropriate and unprofessional manner with two female patients aged in their teens.

A young woman felt “uncomfortable” and “violated” after a physiotherapist allegedly placed his hand in a way that touched her vagina during massage treatment, a tribunal has heard.

The physiotherapist, who has interim name suppression, referred to as Mr T​, appeared before the Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal in Auckland on Tuesday.

It is alleged that in mid-2019, Mr T acted in an “inappropriate and/or unprofessional” manner when providing treatment to then 18-year-old Ms G, who hurt her lower back and hip falling while playing sport.

Lawyer for the Professional Conduct Committee (PCC), Anita Miller​ alleged Mr T failed to explain, or adequately explain his diagnosis and Ms G’s proposed treatment – which included hamstring and/or gluteal (buttock) massage – and failed to obtain and/or document her informed consent for such treatment.

The PCC alleged that on one or more occasion, Mr T placed his hand in such a way that he either touched Ms G’s vagina and/or vulva, or was close to this area, in a way which was “unnecessary” or “inappropriate”.

The tribunal, led by barrister Theo Baker,​ heard Mr T failed to appropriately document Ms G’s treatment, and allegedly carried out massage treatment “without clinical justification”.

He also obtained Ms G’s private cellphone number from the clinic’s computer system and sent her text messages “not necessary” for arranging treatment.

Miller said it was a “‘he said, she said’ case” – as only Mr T and Ms G were there when the alleged incidents took place – but that the conduct in question was “wholly inconsistent” with what’s expected of a physiotherapist.

Mr T’s lawyer, Rhys Walters, will address the tribunal on Wednesday, so his submission has not yet been read.

During cross-examination, Walters put to Ms G that Mr T says he did not touch Ms G’s vagina, and his hands were “always at least a few centimetres away” – which she did not agree with.

Addressing the tribunal on Thursday, Ms G said Mr T would massage each leg in long motions from her knee, up towards her buttock.

At the top of the leg, his fingers would “pan out”, allegedly resulting in his fingers closest to her inner thigh “coming close to” her groin, she said.

Ms G said once Mr T finished with her hamstrings, he would massage her lower buttock, with a “stabilising hand” between her legs.

Ms G said Mr T’s stabilising hand would “move a bit higher each time” – as though he were “becoming bolder at each session” – and was not still.

Ms G described that, in the final session, the position of his hand and its movement moved her shorts, so there was “skin-on-skin contact” – which she said felt “intended”. She told him, “your hand is too high, move it”.

Following a complaint by Ms G’s mother, Mr T was suspended. Restrictions were put on his practice, including that communication with patients needed to be from a clinic email or phone.

However, a second part of the charge involved another patient in her mid-teens (Ms E), who was also contacted by Mr T from his personal phone number, after getting her number from the clinic’s system.

The hearing will continue to Thursday.