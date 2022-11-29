Couple refusing to give baby 'jabbed blood' that could save his life

Tamariki aged 5 to 11 are able to get a kids' version of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, to help protect them against the virus.

A Waikato couple are refusing to let doctors use “jabbed” blood during heart surgery on their 4-month-old baby.

Samantha Savage-Reeves​ and Cole Reeves say they are “extremely concerned” that blood donated by people who have had the Covid-19 vaccination will adversely affect their son who needs open-heart surgery.

They say they have their own donors lined up, who they have “screened”, but doctors are insisting on using blood from the NZ Blood Service (NZBS).

But James Ussher, an associate professor at the University of Otago specialising in immunology, medical microbiology and vaccines, said there was no risk from using blood donated from people who’d been vaccinated against Covid.

“There’s nothing to fear. There will be antibodies ... present, that have been induced by the vaccine ... that will provide ... protection against Covid-19.

“But it’s exceedingly unlikely that there is any vaccine present in the blood. You don’t detect it in people who have just been vaccinated. Even if there was, there’d be no risk from it.”

He said people could be assured “there is no risk from receiving blood products from a blood bank that is almost entirely collected from vaccinated individuals”.

The baby, a twin, was born four months ago and according to his parents needs “urgent” surgery. He was initially in Waikato Hospital but has since been transferred to Starship Children’s Hospital in Auckland.

In a video produced by an anti-vax group , the couple plead with doctors, hospital staff and the NZBS to let them use the blood they have sourced themselves, claiming it is their right.

The video appears to have been filmed from their room at Starship.

Cole Reeves explained that blood was needed for a machine to keep their son’s body working while his heart was operated on.

“The whole thing is, we don’t want blood that is tainted by vaccination – that’s the end of the deal.

“We’re fine with anything else these doctors want to do – in their field they’re the best doctors for the job - but they’re not flexible and not educated in what we all know to be the truth, which is the blood bank is compromised now with vaccinated blood everywhere.”

Savage-Reeves, who is a trained midwife according to her online profile, said: “We’ve organised all the donors, they're all ready ... we’ve got at least 20-plus.”

She told Stuff by text message that she was under “so much stress” and asked that we question Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and the NZBS about “why they won’t allow the unjabbed blood we’ve organised from 20 donors to be used in [the baby’s] urgent operation”.

She said in the video she held the doctors in high regard “because they’re brilliant at what they do, but there's a big block for us right now, and they’re part of that block”.

Reeves said in the video: “They want to conduct medical experiments on him with unknown results – we’re not prepared for that, we’re not prepared to just offer our baby up to experimentation.”

He said the matter could “easily” be cleared up.

“They could ...just sign a piece of paper, and he’ll have that surgery, and he’s on his way to recovery and running around on the farm.”

The video was filmed on Friday – the parents said their son was due for surgery on Tuesday.

“He’s got to have the best blood,” Savage-Reeves said. “We’re not willing to take a risk.”

Since the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine worldwide there have been a number of reports of families wanting unvaccinated blood.

The Independent reported two parents in Italy, ended up in court after they demanded that doctors only use blood transfusions from unvaccinated donors on their two-year-old son who needed urgent heart surgery.

The judge turned down the parents’ appeal and said it was entirely safe to use blood from vaccinated donors.

According to the NZ Blood website, not just any donor can give blood to a baby - they needed to not have been exposed to the Cytomegalovirus (CMV).

CMV is a complex flu-like virus that most adults are exposed to at some time in their lives and donors had to be checked for the presence of CMV antibodies.

"It's important not to expose it to babies because in low birth weight infants the consequences of an infection from CMV may be severe or even fatal," it stated.