Extra $51m promised for new 80-bed unit at Christchurch mental health facility

The Government put aside funds for a new adult acute inpatient unit at Hillmorton Hospital in this year's Budget.

Plans to upgrade one of the worst mental health facilities in the country have been given the final seal of approval – along with another $51 million due to rising construction costs.

The Government put aside $78.3m for a new 80-bed adult acute inpatient unit at Hillmorton Hospital in this year's Budget. It announced on Wednesday that it had now granted the project final approval and boosted the budget to $129.3m.

“This is the second stage of Hillmorton’s major infrastructure redevelopment programme and is one of the largest investments ever made in New Zealand’s mental health infrastructure in history,” Health Minister Andrew Little said.

The new unit was part of a wider plan to make improvements at Hillmorton – previously described by staff as “horrible”, prison-like and the opposite of a therapeutic environment.

It would offer modern facilities to replace the existing Te Awakura unit (adult acute mental health), medical detox, and psychiatric service for adults with an intellectual disability (PSAID), Little said.

The existing units had 85 beds in total, but the PSAID unit’s average occupancy was just six beds out of an available 15, so not all of those would be replaced, Little said.

Other work included relocating specialist mental health services from Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) into two new buildings at Hillmorton next year. The relocation would cost $81.8m.

PMH had “not been up to scratch for a long time”, Little said.

“Hospital infrastructure had been neglected for years and we’ve had to pick up the bill.

Supplied Health Minister Andrew Little, centre, visits Hillmorton Hospital in February 2022. Little says the new unit at Hillmorton will allow staff to provide contemporary care in safe, therapeutic environments.

“Building new and improved facilities that align with new models of care will make a huge difference to patients and staff,” he said.

Hillmorton has also been challenged by the staffing shortages affecting the entire health sector. The 15-bed Tupuna unit – which provides longer-term, 24-hour mental health care – may be closed down because it has only 52% of the staffed needed. A decision on its future is expected on Thursday.

Little said they had three years to make sure there were enough staff for the new acute unit, and he was “confident” they would get there. Efforts to get more specialist mental health staff would include upskilling nurses, he said.

Design work for the 80-bed unit would begin in early 2023 and the facility was expected to open in 2027.

The Hillmorton project is one of 16 under the Government’s Mental Health Infrastructure Programme run by Te Whatu Ora – costing $722.5m in total – to improve the way mental health projects are planned and delivered.