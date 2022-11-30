Health NZ seeks guardianship of baby whose parents are refusing vaccinated blood

Te Whatu Ora has gone to court over the case of a baby whose parents are refusing vaccinated blood.

Health authorities are seeking temporary guardianship of a baby whose parents won’t allow him to receive blood from those who have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

The matter was heard at the High Court in Auckland on Wednesday, where Justice Layne Harvey set a hearing date of December 6.

Discussions between the parents and Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand will continue in the meantime.

The health authority is seeking to take temporary guardianship of the 4-month-old boy, who requires heart surgery, in order to authorise the use of vaccinated blood.

The parents had said they were “extremely concerned” that blood donated by people who have had the Covid-19 vaccine would adversely affect their child.

The couple said they had their own donors lined up, who they “screened”, but doctors insisted on using blood from the NZ Blood Service.

Dr Mike Shepherd, Te Whatu Ora’s Auckland interim director, said ahead of the hearing the agency was seeking guardianship “with the best interests of the child in mind”.

Te Whatu Ora’s lawyer Paul White said it was urgent to have the matter heard as soon as possible as “with every heartbeat it is potentially causing further damage to his heart”.

Sue Grey, the lawyer for the couple, said the parents wanted “better medical care than the state offers” and the doctors didn’t look at the merits of her clients’ suggestion to use blood from unvaccinated people who the couple had already screened.

The baby needs heart surgery urgently.

The baby’s mother, who sat with the boy in the courtroom as the case was heard, said afterward that she was doing this as she had a responsibility to “do the best for my baby”.

“We won’t stand down … it doesn’t only affect [my baby], it affects everyone.”

A large group of protesters was outside the court while the matter was heard.

According to the NZ Blood website, any Covid-19 vaccine in the blood is broken down soon after the injection.

“All donated blood also gets filtered during processing, so any trace amounts that may still be present poses no risk to recipients.”

There was no evidence that previous vaccination affected the quality of blood for transfusion, it said.

Dr Mike Shepherd, Te Whatu Ora’s Auckland interim director, said in a statement: “We know that it can be worrying when parents have a child who is unwell, and are making decisions about their care.

“The decision to make an application to the court is always made with the best interests of the child in mind and following extensive conversations with whānau.”

He would not comment further while the matter was before the courts.

James Ussher, an associate professor at the University of Otago specialising in immunology, medical microbiology and vaccines, earlier said there was no risk from using blood donated from people who’d been vaccinated against Covid.

“There’s nothing to fear. There will be antibodies ... present, that have been induced by the vaccine ... that will provide ... protection against Covid-19.

“But it’s exceedingly unlikely that there is any vaccine present in the blood. You don’t detect it in people who have just been vaccinated. Even if there was, there’d be no risk from it.”

He said people could be assured “there is no risk from receiving blood products from a blood bank that is almost entirely collected from vaccinated individuals”.

Since the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine worldwide there have been a number of reports of families wanting unvaccinated blood.

The Independent reported two parents in Italy, ended up in court after they demanded that doctors only use blood transfusions from unvaccinated donors on their two-year-old son who needed urgent heart surgery.

The judge turned down the parents’ appeal and said it was entirely safe to use blood from vaccinated donors.