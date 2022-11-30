Health system 'desperately' needing doctors won't let new grads start til 2023 - union

The New Zealand Resident Doctors’ Association says there are about 200 NZ-trained doctors ready to work now, but Te Whatu Ora has advised they cannot onboard them until the end of January 2023.

Newly-graduated doctors will not be able to start working in our “severely stressed” hospitals until late January, their union says.

A new cohort of New Zealand-trained doctors graduate in November each year, and – until last year – began working in November or December.

However, a decision made last year by then-district health boards saw the commencement date pushed out to the end of January.

On Wednesday, the NZ Resident Doctors’ Association (the union representing resident doctors) said returning to the traditional employment model had been raised as an option to assist a workforce blighted by a “severe shortage” of doctors and ongoing patient workloads – but this was denied.

READ MORE:

* EDs are clogged. GPs are booked out. What will it take to fix the health system?

* 'Exhausted and demoralised': Healthcare workers plead for help amid burnout crisis

* Doctors challenge health minister to be 'an ethical employer'

* Wellington's paediatric surgical team won't be fully staffed for two years



Te Whatu Ora (Health New Zealand) told the union it would not allow newly graduated doctors to start working in hospitals until next year, NZRDA national president Dr James Anderson​ said.

Anderson said Te Whatu Ora cited supervision and orientation concerns as the reason why.

It “makes no sense”, he said: “We have a workforce we so desperately need, qualified, ready and willing to work, and yet Te Whatu Ora won’t employ them for another two months.”

Anderson said the “excuse” of supervision and orientation concerns, “is in our view, exactly that”.

New doctors were supervised by currently employed house officers and registrars, he said: “They always have been, and that will be no different this year from any years past”.

PETER MEECHAM/STUFF Health Minister Andrew Little says the health workforce, and making sure there are enough workers, is his top priority. (Video first published October 28, 2022)

“We're frustrated”.

There were about 500 qualified, final year medical students this year, and roughly 200 were ready and “wanting to work” right now, Anderson said.

Amid a workforce “crisis”, “bureaucratic nonsense” was preventing them from starting during this period, he said.

“The workforce is really not coping, but we can't get them allowed to work.”

A spokesperson for Te Whatu Ora said the 20 DHBs that previously comprised Health New Zealand went through extensive consultation before the change was put in place, to strengthen training, staff welfare and services to patients.

He said the shift from November to January enabled newly-appointed first-year doctors to be supported into practice, particularly with more senior staff on leave over the Christmas and New Year period, and ensured new graduates got a break before starting their careers.

“New Zealanders can have confidence that, as in previous years, this will not affect our ability to staff services over the holiday period.”

Anderson, a paediatric registrar at Wellington Hospital, said there needed to be a long-term fix for the health workforce, including increasing the number of medical school places, making New Zealand an attractive place to work, and guaranteeing consultant roles to retain people.

But in the short-term, “we would like [hospitals] to onboard” these new graduates.