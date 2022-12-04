A million Kiwis each year are struggling to see their doctor - I've yet to meet mine

Wellington Hospital’s ED is now seeing around 170 patients a day, with Te Whatu Ora saying they are receiving a “high volume,” of patients with increasingly complex cases in hospitals nationwide.

ANALYSIS: I’ve lived in Wellington for almost a year, and I’ve been to the doctor about eight times for myself and the kids - but I’ve never met my GP.

Every time I’ve been to the urgent doctor, and a couple of weeks ago when I had to take my seven-year-old to the Wellington Hospital emergency department, I leave the “Doctor” space on the form blank.

It’s not that I haven’t tried. When we moved here, I registered at a local medical centre. But every time I have tried to see a doctor since, the wait time is two or three weeks. There are never any urgent appointment slots. When you have young children who have fevers, or are vomiting, or you suspect there’s an infection, that’s way too long to wait.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Health Minster Andrew Little speaks to delegates at the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists annual conference.

Is this the death of the family doctor?

In health-speak, they call not being able to see a doctor “unmet need”. According to the latest New Zealand Health Survey, not being able to get into a GP because the wait time is too long is now the biggest barrier to access, with 11.5% of adults – an estimated 478,000 – falling through the cracks on this measure alone in the year to June.

When you add cost and transport, it’s more than a million adults – about one in four Kiwis.

For children it’s seven times more likely to be the main barrier, with 73,000 children who couldn’t see a GP this year because there was no room.

This is 1.5 times worse for boys, 1.3 times worse for tamariki Māori, and more than twice as bad for kids in more deprived areas. Among adults, the widest disparities are between Māori and non-Māori women, with Māori women 1.5 times more likely to have unmet need, and for disabled people, who are 1.5 times worse off than non-disabled.

“The underlying inequities we see in terms of burden of unmet health care for Māori and Pasifika, that’s just exacerbated, and for the elderly in particular it’s a significant issue,” says Dr Bryan Betty, Porirua GP and medical director of The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners.

“Patients start to get poorer health outcomes, equity issues start to worsen, and there’s just no room for overflow.”

‘Huge amount’ of unmet need

In Wellington, the earliest appointment I can get for my son and me is two-and-a-half weeks away.

In the meantime, because I have a sore throat that’s not going away, I find myself yet again at Wellington’s Accident & Urgent Medical Centre, where the fees per appointment are $110. (I don’t have to pay for this, as a sore throat is a Covid symptom and that’s covered – though these Government subsidies are set to stop in February.) At 11am on a Tuesday the waiting room is full, and the wait time is an hour and a half.

As she takes my temperature, the nurse tells me the urgent care centre is a multidirectional mop – it sweeps up patients who can’t get into their GP as well as those who aren’t quite bad enough for the hospital’s emergency department.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Dr Bryan Betty, a GP based in Cannons Creek Porirua, and medical director for the Royal New Zealand College of GPs.

Wellington Hospital’s ED is now seeing around 170 patients a day, with Te Whatu Ora saying they are receiving a “high volume,” of patients with increasingly complex cases in hospitals nationwide. “This is due to a range of factors, not just pressure in primary care. However, there are longer wait times for people seeking less urgent care,” said Te Whatu Ora primary health care system improvement and innovation manager Adeline Cumings.

When I see the doctor, she’s thorough but rushed, asking me questions about my history, ordering blood tests and running through routine checks at lightning speed. I come out slightly dazed, carrying an armful of prescriptions and wondering if I’m the only one without a family doctor.

Am I imagining the halcyon days of healthcare in New Zealand, where you could book an appointment for a couple of days time, or even the same day? Does that still happen anywhere?

I begin with the tried and tested journalistic tool of a straw poll on Facebook. The 61 responses I get tell me access varies widely, with up to two months for a routine (“I’m not dying yet”) appointment in Whanganui, to two to six weeks for those who responded in Gisborne, Wellington, Manawatū, Taranaki, Otago and Auckland. Some people could get urgent appointments, while others could see a doctor faster if it wasn’t their normal GP.

Others had moved towns entirely but chosen to stay enrolled with their doctors in other cities and do phone consultations rather than try and enrol with new practices. One woman hadn’t been able to find a GP in Porirua for a year.

Te Whatu Ora don’t collect regional data on difficulties accessing GPs, but demand can be approximated in other ways.

Te Whatu Ora’s survey of GPs in June this year found of 950 practices, 33% had closed their books to enrolling new patients. Cumings said it was aware of more pressure in Wairarapa, Manawatū and Taranaki, and were working with Te Aka Whai Ora – Māori Health Authority to raise patient capacity.

But the provisional results of a survey from the General Practice Owners Association of Aotearoa New Zealand (GenPro) of more than 200 practices suggest this is now higher, with more than half of doctors closing their books or restricting them. It also found some patients waiting up to two and a half months for an appointment, and has now launched a campaign to save family doctors.

It comes as new research suggests those who have continuity of care with the same GP are less likely to be hospitalised, use urgent services, or die. When the relationship was longer than 15 years, the likelihood of these events was cut by a third.

No equity in 15-minute appointments

Then there’s those who aren’t enroled at all, totalling around 333,000 at last count. Ministry of Health statistics show in Northland alone, 11,000 people don’t have a doctor, and they are six times more likely to be Māori.

Whangārei GP Tim Cunningham, who was working 70 hours a week just to keep up with his practice’s 2100 enrolled patients, said there was a “huge amount” of unmet need.

The amount of those without a GP at all was “just a disaster,” Cunningham said. “They’re missing out on screening, if they go to the hospital they’re missing out on follow-ups.”

And seeing people face-to-face matters. After Covid restrictions eased and Cunningham began seeing patients again, he found five melanoma in five weeks after doing routine skin checks. “They had all come in for unrelated problems, but I managed to find these very dangerous cancers at an early and treatable stage.” Some of these elderly patients would come in with up to six issues, he says. But government funding, dished out in 15-minute appointment chunks, made it difficult to treat complex patients.

It’s a claim backed up by The Future of Capitation Funding report commissioned as part of a review into the new health system, released quietly by the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet (DPMC) last month. Its main finding? The ad-hoc, one size-fits-all funding formula does not align with patients’ needs. "This is a serious deficiency in a core part of New Zealand's health system."

It found funding should be based on age, sex, ethnicity, deprivation and morbidity.

And a new study finds this on a local level, too. In The concentration of complexity: case mix in New Zealand general practice and the sustainability of primary care, author and University of Otago Professor of Primary Health Care Tony Dowell and colleagues analysed 62 Wellington practices within provider Tū Ora Compass Health and Ora Toa PHO.

They found the current formula is unfair. High-needs practices – defined by having more than half of Māori patients, and being in the most deprived areas – had patients who were twice as likely to have diabetes and gout, three times more likely to smoke and have a high BMI.

It meant higher workloads for doctors, and compromised quality of care.

“The funding needs to align to patient need – there is particular stress and pressure on those practices in areas where patients have more long term conditions and high socio-economic deprivation,” Revell says. “These services are chronically underfunded and under-resourced.”

The country’s five Māori primary health organisations say the underfunded system has an outsized impact on Māori. “Everyone living in Aotearoa must remember that sitting at the very heart of this kōrero are people. People who are unwell and dying unnecessarily, from preventable disease and illness,” Hauraki PHO chief executive Taima Campbell said.

“There is no privilege in dying early.”

When can we see the doctor?

Betty, of the College of GPs, said New Zealand had always had a low number of GPs compared to other countries, with almost a third fewer per capita than Australia.

But Covid, closed borders, an international doctor shortage and fewer GPs coming through medical school had exacerbated this underlying issue, he said.

Around 40% of our doctors were trained overseas. There is now more competition for them elsewhere, with Australia offering better salaries to fill its shortages, Betty said. And there needed to be at least 300 doctors graduating every year, instead of the current 185.

But who wants to do it? At my son’s school pick up last week, another mum, a doctor, told me she’d seen 22 patients in one day alone. In the 1980s, half of all medical students said they wanted to go into general practice. Last year, it was 15%.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff In health-speak, they call not being able to see a doctor “unmet need”.

Betty said GPs don’t get paid as much, there’s no real incentive to go into the places where need is highest – including rural and poorer areas - and training at medical school is overly hospital-focused.

And the inequitable funding has now been the subject of several reviews, including the Moodie report in 2015, which found it entrenched inequities. Many of the 1000 GP practices around the country operate on “very thin margins,” he said.

When might things change? In an interview, Health Minister Andrew Little said measures to combat the GP shortage included improving immigration pathways for overseas doctors and boosting GP training numbers.

Little said the Government was doubling the number of training places for nurse practitioners from 50 to 100, and work on “health localities” as part of the ongoing health reforms would look at how services could join up to provide better care.

“There’s a real question of whether a GP has to do everything a GP today has to do, we saw that with the vaccination programme,” Little said. “Pharmacists can do the flu jab, for example, and could you just go straight to a physiotherapist without seeing a doctor first? I think there needs to be more of a question about ‘Where do you go first’.”

But funding has been highlighted as an issue that needs to change for years, and it’s entrenching inequities, I say, citing the DPMC-commissioned report.

Little replies: “I accept that...we do have to do that, I think we need a more comprehensive piece of work, and we are committed to doing that.”

He couldn’t put a time frame on this, saying the Ministry of Health was currently working on it.

Back to Betty, who says it's all just more of the same.

“We can talk about the reformed system as much as we want, we’ve just got to make sure we get the basics right. What do patients want?” he asks.

“I just want to see my doctor,” I reply.

When that happens, I’ll let you know.