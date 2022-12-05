Jo vs Cancer: Why it’s OK to ignore some people when you have cancer

Jo McKenzie-McLean was nervous ahead of surgery to remove a rapidly-growing tumour on her ovary. (Warning: This video contains medical imagery that might be difficult for some viewers)

Jo McKenzie-McLean’s life was turned upside down after a stage 4 bowel cancer diagnosis. In Stuff’s Jo vs Cancer podcast, the mother-of-two and Stuff journalist offers frank – and sometimes darkly funny – insights into life with an incurable illness.

Brenda Little still remembers a conversation she had years ago with the sister of a woman with breast cancer.

“[She] was really annoyed that her sister, who was dying, chose to spend time with her kids and husband and not her,” Little said. “The sisterly relationship was quite close. That was really difficult.”

Little, a counsellor with the Cancer Society, has seen countless versions of this issue – people grappling with how to manage relationships with loved ones after a diagnosis.

“[It] certainly has people evaluate what’s important to them,” she said. “It's really common that some people say, ‘Well you know I hadn’t been enjoying that person’s company’, and they might be tense or worried or frightened about saying the right or wrong thing and some friendships … start to change.”

Jo McKenzie-McLean, who has bowel cancer and shares her story in Stuff’s new podcast Jo vs Cancer, hasn’t had the same experience as the sister. But she found herself with her own dilemma: fretting about how she spent time with her family.

“Initially, I was worried about the kids and having time with the kids,” she said. “That I needed to just be alone with them and I needed to be alone with [partner] Michael and I was worried about how much time I had left. And no-one's actually told me, ‘You have this amount of time left’, but I guess I felt like I had this ticking time bomb of life in front of me.”

Supplied Brenda Little says people sometimes reevaluate their life after a cancer diagnosis: “Some friendships … start to change.”

Cancer’s impact on relationships dominates Episode 5 of Jo vs Cancer. Little, who has listened to the podcast but hasn’t spoken to McKenzie-McLean, endorses her approach – maximising quality time – but many others as well. There is almost no wrong way to navigate relationships in these circumstances.

“I can’t stress enough how individualistic it is,” she said, “People really need to be given permission to do their own thing based on their wishes … We’re talking about people who are running their lives before having had a cancer diagnosis and then after having a cancer diagnosis – it can kind of blow their lifestyle right out of the water.”

The impact on children, in particular, can be challenging. In Jo vs Cancer, McKenzie-McLean talks about how her kids, Travis, 12, and Morgan, 9, have a different understanding of her illness.

“They know I’ve got cancer and they think that the drugs that I’m on will treat me, will fix me … I think they know what they need to know, at the minute. If my health deteriorates, then we’ll have to have another conversation.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Jo McKenzie-McLean has enjoyed huge support from family and friends since her cancer diagnosis.

Little, again, concurs. “[Children] don’t have the same adult context where you have to anticipate everything and you have to prepare for it,” she said. “Kids will want to know that mum or dad or anyone that has a cancer diagnosis are well and living with cancer until it becomes apparent that it’s more necessary to prepare kids to have conversations. [It] is a very personal, individual decision for a whānau or for a parent to make.”

Meanwhile, McKenzie-McLean is basking in the love of just about everybody in her life – adult and child.

“I would say 99% of people have been completely showing an outpouring of love and support,” she said. “High school friends … university friends, people in my community who I know, who have been acquaintances, but have become really close.

“Cancer doesn't have to be this scary, morbid thing all the time ... it's bringing a lot of positives.”

