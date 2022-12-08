'What are they waiting for? For me to die?' life on the waiting list

Hilda Cumming has been waiting for heart surgery for a year and there is no light at the end of the tunnel.

Hilda Cumming does not know when she will be able to walk to the end of her driveway without crushing chest pain or gasping for breath.

The 69-year-old Hamilton woman has lost her independence in the year since she was diagnosed with heart disease.

Her condition has worsened while waiting in limbo for open-heart surgery, but she was recently told she’d be lucky to get it next year.

“What are they waiting for? For me to die?” she said.

READ MORE:

* 'I tell her scars are beautiful': How a four-year-old survived open-heart surgery

* Continued delays for younger Kiwis with bowel cancer symptoms seeking colonoscopies

* Life after weight loss surgery: Addiction, relapse, and hope



RNZ "We do have to make sure there is room in our hospital network for those who are worst infected," Health Minister Andrew Little says. (Video first published February 22, 2022)

Cumming is one of tens of thousands of New Zealanders on growing waiting lists for planned care – elective surgery, specialist appointments and scans.

There were 7043 people waiting for a planned surgery in Waikato as of October 11.

Of those people, 1356 were of the first priority level, with another 1429 sitting at priority level two.

There were 420 people who had been waiting for more than one year for surgery, with 1871 people waiting more than six months.

Another 3178 people had been waiting for more than four months.

Christel Yardley/Stuff While in the medical system for knee issues, Hilda Cumming was found to have heart disease.

Cumming had been on the list for knee surgery to deal with osteoarthritis, but tests in the lead-up found her heart and lung function were below average.

A CT scan found “extensive” heart disease and Cumming was diagnosed with triple vessel disease – a form of coronary heart disease – at the end of 2021.

She needed coronary artery bypass grafting – open-heart surgery.

Cumming said all the permission forms were signed, she was just waiting for her name to reach the top of the list.

But when that could happen is unclear.

She understood her case was urgent, but she heard, in September, she was 42nd.

A few weeks ago she rang to check in on her case and was told she wouldn’t get surgery this year – and she’d be lucky to get it next year.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Hilda Cumming said she has “terrible trouble” getting around.

But her health had been progressively getting worse.

Her knees caused her terrible pain and buckled underneath her, and the chest pains and breathlessness left her mostly housebound.

She fell over, had passed out before, and some days struggled to do simple tasks because she was “completely knackered”.

“I have terrible trouble getting around. It’s so frustrating.”

Cumming said she was unable to get knee surgery until her heart was in better shape.

She was on medication for her heart, and took painkillers for her knee but said they barely touched the surface of the pain.

She had been repeatedly told delays were due to Covid-19 and surgeons busy with other patients.

“I’m fiercely independent, but they are taking it away from me. I don’t know what to do.

“I’m just going to get worse. I’m going to end up in a rest home.”

Cumming was legally blind and currently lived in an Accessible Properties unit for people with disabilities, older people, and those on low incomes.

A carer came to help her two days a week – which made it possible to get groceries and other more difficult tasks.

She said this was the only reason she has been able to keep living independently.

But Cumming said she might still need to go into a rest home after surgery because of the long recovery.

Christel Yardley/Stuff A carer comes to help Hilda Cumming for a few hours twice a week.

Despite the invasive surgery, she said – without a doubt – it would all be worth it to breathe properly again.

But all she could do was wait, and try to manage the debilitating symptoms.

“I just keep waiting, and hope they get to me.”

“It makes me angry sometimes.”

STUFF Health Minister Andrew Little has announced a 'high power taskforce' tasked with clearing the long hospital backlogs.

Stuff tried to get information about Cumming’s wait for surgery, but Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand would not comment on her situation, despite a signed privacy waiver from her being provided as she sought answers.

A spokesperson said discussion of a patient’s private health information publicly would be inappropriate and in breach of the confidential relationship people have with doctors of health professionals.

Waikato’s interim district co-director Christine Lowry said it understood and sympathised with people’s frustration at having to wait for surgery.

“We are working hard to increase the number of patients being seen and the speed at which they are seen.”

But high demand meant wait lists were necessary, and priority was given to patients with the highest clinical need.

“Longer wait times are a result of a combination of managing the impact Covid-19 has had and continues to have on our workforce, ongoing staff vacancies, and high demand for care and the impact these factors have on access to services such as planned care.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Te Whatu Ora wouldn’t comment on Cumming’s case, despite being provided with a signed privacy waiver, citing privacy reasons.

Lowry said the provision of specialist services – such as required by cardiac surgery – maintained a focus on providing surgery for acute and patients with a high clinical priority and was dependent on the availability of a range of clinical specialists including surgical and post-operative care.

“For cardiac patients, post-operative care will generally take place in our ICU where capacity can be impacted by acute trauma events such as motor accidents which impact on planned care capacity.”

She said as part of the national planned care initiative work was underway to schedule planned care procedures for all patients waiting longer than one year.

“To address backlogs we operate evening and weekend theatres where we can, and work with private providers to outsource where appropriate.

“At the same time we are continuing to focus on recruitment of staff and working with recruitment companies to assist in locating and employing staff and undertaking local, national, and international recruitment campaigns.”

In May, Health Minister Andrew Little announced a taskforce to claw back the massive planned care backlog.