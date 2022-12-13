Experts to answer your questions on keeping safe this Xmas amid rising Covid cases

A trio of doctors will sit down with Stuff health reporter Hannah Martin on Wednesday morning to answer your questions on Covid-19 this Christmas.

A panel of health experts will answer your questions on all things Covid-19 – including how to keep safe at Christmas parties, what to do if you get sick over the summer holidays and what to expect as cases are rising again.

The event at 11am on Wednesday will feature clinical immunologist Dr Anthony Jordan, general practitioner Dr Hinamaha Lutui and paediatrician Dr Greg Williams.

If you want to put a question to the experts, email hannah.martin@stuff.co.nz with your query before 9am on Wednesday, December 14.

The panel discussion will be livestreamed on Stuff.

The experts will discuss everything from what we can expect to see happen with Covid-19 in the coming months, to how to best prepare for what happens if you get sick away from home, advice for taking care of children and hosting big events in a safer way.

STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Covid-19 Response Minister Ayesha Verrall encourage people to protect themselves from Covid-19 in the lead-up to Christmas.

Who’s who:

Dr Anthony Jordan

Jordan is the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre's acting chief clinical officer and clinical director for the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

He is one of only two Māori clinical immunologists in Aotearoa.

Dr Hinamaha (Hina) Lutui

Lutui, of Tongan and European descent, has been working as a GP for the past 10 years and is one of the founding members of Southpoint Family Doctors in Manukau.

Lutui is a medical educator for the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners and teaches medical students at the University of Auckland.

She is also the clinical director at Alliance Health Plus, the only Pacific-led primary health organisation in Auckland.

Dr Greg Williams

Williams is a paediatrician at Starship Children’s Hospital, with 20 years’ experience in child health.

He has been a general paediatrician at Starship for 14 years and service clinical director for general paediatrics for the last eight years.